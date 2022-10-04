Juventus vs Maccabi: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Juventus vs Maccabi live stream.
Where and how to watch Juventus vs Maccabi live online
Juventus vs Maccabi can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.
What time is Juventus vs Maccabi matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage?
Peru - 14:00
Mexico - 14:00
Colombia - 14:00
Ecuador - 14:00
Venezuela - 15:00
Paraguay - 15:00
Bolivia - 15:00
Argentina - 16:00
Chile - 16:00
Uruguay - 16:00
Spain - 21:00
Juventus Statements
It was hard to imagine him having such an impact, but he's an intelligent player, we knew that."
"The returns of Rabiot and Locatelli are as important as Di Maria's will be, it's good to have the players to be able to develop the game. Adrien has been in a good moment for a year now and will be able to do even better. He's the right age to have an important season. Everyone did well tonight."
"I am realistic: the standings say we have 13 points and there are others with 20 and 17. We have to take one step at a time and if they are good, we will get closer like we did last year. We can't do everything right away, now we have the Champions League and we have to think about that."
"I'm used to training based on the players I have available. Today I don't have everyone, but for now we have to have clarity and coolness."
"We have gone a month without a win and now we have to go unnoticed because we are far behind in the standings and we have to solve the Champions League. The league table says we have 13 points and we have to make a big run. But we can get closer step by step."
"Milik is a player who knows how to play very good soccer, he is intelligent, he knows how to move, he knows how to break through, we knew that. And above all he can play well with Vlahovic. The returns of Rabiot and Locatelli are very important, as is that of Di Maria, who we hope will be available soon. Having so many players to rotate is fundamental.
"We are getting important players back, Sandro, Rabiot and Locatelli return tomorrow, Juan Cuadrado and Arkadiusz Milik return after their suspensions. Only Angel Di Maria, due to suspension, Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa are out."
How does Maccabi arrive?
How will Juventus arrive?