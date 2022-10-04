Juventus vs Maccabi: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Juventus Statements

Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of the match: "It's a clear, important victory after a month without a win. I liked the spirit and the compactness we had in the first half, apart from our good offensive actions. In certain situations we had to slow down and keep the ball more. The guys have been good, but we have to keep a low profile because we are behind in the championship and we have to get back on track in the Champions League".

It was hard to imagine him having such an impact, but he's an intelligent player, we knew that."

"The returns of Rabiot and Locatelli are as important as Di Maria's will be, it's good to have the players to be able to develop the game. Adrien has been in a good moment for a year now and will be able to do even better. He's the right age to have an important season. Everyone did well tonight."

"I am realistic: the standings say we have 13 points and there are others with 20 and 17. We have to take one step at a time and if they are good, we will get closer like we did last year. We can't do everything right away, now we have the Champions League and we have to think about that."

"I'm used to training based on the players I have available. Today I don't have everyone, but for now we have to have clarity and coolness."

"We have gone a month without a win and now we have to go unnoticed because we are far behind in the standings and we have to solve the Champions League. The league table says we have 13 points and we have to make a big run. But we can get closer step by step."

"Milik is a player who knows how to play very good soccer, he is intelligent, he knows how to move, he knows how to break through, we knew that. And above all he can play well with Vlahovic. The returns of Rabiot and Locatelli are very important, as is that of Di Maria, who we hope will be available soon. Having so many players to rotate is fundamental.

"We are getting important players back, Sandro, Rabiot and Locatelli return tomorrow, Juan Cuadrado and Arkadiusz Milik return after their suspensions. Only Angel Di Maria, due to suspension, Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa are out."

How does Maccabi arrive?

Maccabi comes into this match after beating Tel-Aviv two goals to nil, adding their fifth win and taking the lead in the Ligat ha'Al. Haifa will be looking for three points from three in this match to fight for the top spots in their group.

How will Juventus arrive?

Juventus arrives after beating Bologna three goals to nil, thus achieving its third victory in the Italian championship. The team coached by Allegri has not had a good start in Serie A and is still looking for a good match in order to climb positions and fight from the start for the first place, which is being hard fought.

The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium.

Juventus vs Maccabi will be played at the Juventus Stadium, located in Turin, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 43,883 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Champions League match: Juventus vs Maccabi Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
