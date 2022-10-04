Leipzig vs Celtic LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
0'

The action kicks off at the Red Bull Arena.
Celtic: LineUp

Hart; Juranovic, Welsh, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Jota.
Leipzig: LineUp

Gulácsi; Simakan, Gvardiol, Orban, Raum; Kampl, Schlager; Werner, Nkunku, Szoboszlai; André Silva.
To the court

Both teams are already on the field, warming up to get ready for a great match.
Present

Leipzig are already at the Red Bull Arena, the German team will be looking for three points from three.

Arrived

Celtic is already at the German ground, the Glasgow team will be looking for a victory.
Last call!

If Leipzig and Celtic are looking to stay in the next round or at least aspire to, they need three very valuable points.
Watch out for this

Leipzig have failed to keep a clean sheet since Matchday 1 of the 2020 edition of the Champions League, so they will be looking to keep a clean sheet in this clash.
What a tip

It is only one of thirteen away games in the Champions League that they have failed to win, so they are facing a complex situation.
Watch out for this

Of the thirteen past duels in which Celtic has traveled to play matches in Germany, it has won only one.
Duel history

These are only two occasions on which these teams have met, with one win per team and no draws.
We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Leipzig and Celtic. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned for the Leipzig vs Celtic live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leipzig vs Celtic live, as well as the latest information from the Red Bull Arena Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage. 
Where and how to watch Leipzig vs Celtic live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Leipzig vs Celtic can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

What time is Leipzig vs Celtic matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage?

This is the kickoff time for Juventus vs Maccabi on October 5, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 11:45

Mexico - 11:45 am

Colombia - 11:45 am

Ecuador - 11:45

Venezuela - 12:45

Paraguay - 12:45

Bolivia - 12:45

Argentina - 13:45

Chile - 13:45

Uruguay - 13:45

Spain - 18:45

Celtic Quotes

Ange Postecoglou spoke after the win over Bochum: "He was good today. He was unlucky in the first half as well with his shot [that hit the post]."

"Reo is evolving well, he is a player who still has a lot of potential.

"I try to explain to people his background, like many Japanese players, he only came out of college at 22. He's actually only been a professional footballer for three years.

"So after the impact he had in his first year as a pro, I knew that if it was his baseline, he was going to get better."

"He's pretty hard on himself, he works hard, he wants to be better. So, there's a lot more to come.

"He'll be disappointed with his late pass today that created the red-card situation.

"Then, he'll go back to the sheds and think about how he can improve.But Reo has great potential and he was good today."

"It should have been a lot more comfortable than it was. We started well and in the first half we created some very good chances."

"But we had good chances, we're usually pretty good at putting them away. We just lacked that clinical edge, we usually have it."

"It doesn't reflect our dominance in the game. We give them a goal which gives them a bit of a lift and then we had to work hard in the second half."

How do Celtic come in?

Celtic arrive after beating Motherwell two goals to one in the Scottish Premiership, placing them at the top of the overall table with seven wins and just one defeat.

11:26 AMan hour ago

How does Leipzig fare?

Leipzig comes to this match after beating Bochum four goals to zero, however, they have not had a good start in the Bundesliga and with this result they have their third win of the competition.

11:21 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena Stadium.

The match Leipzig vs Celtic will be played at the Red Bull Arena Stadium, located in Leipzig, Germany. The stadium has a capacity of 43,883 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 UEFA Champions League match: Leipzig vs Celtic Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
