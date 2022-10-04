Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund live, as well as the latest information from the Sanchez Pizjuan.
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund?
The match between Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at 15:00 ET and can be followed on Paramount +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League 2022?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Borussia Dortmund
Julian Brandt will be the leader of the German team, which has numerous absentees, including Marcos Reus. The international striker with the German National Team has two goals and two assists in the Bundesliga. This player scored in the last match but it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat against Cologne;
Player to watch at Sevilla
Isco, the former Real Madrid player is being one of the players that the coach Lopetegui is trusting the most, being a starter in the last six games he has played. However, in this start of the season aún has not scored, but if he has distributed an assist
How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?
Borussia Dortmund had a great start to the season with five wins out of the six they played, but the team is now suffering and has three defeats in the last matches they have played. In their last Bundesliga match they were defeated by Cologne (2-3). Right now they are fourth in the Bundesliga, two behind the current leader, União Berlin. While in the Champions League they won the first match at home by 3-0 against Copenhagen, but were defeated by Manchester City so they are in second place with three points only surpassed by the English team;
How does Sevilla arrive?
The Sevilla team is not in a good moment after one of its worst starts in its history and with the coach, Lopetegui, touched and with doubts about his continuity. Sevilla has only won one game this season, has not won three in a row and arrives after losing 0-2 at their stadium against Atlético Madrid. Right now they are in the LaLiga Santander 17º classification with 5 points only one ahead of the relegation zone and far away from the Champions League places which is their main goal, at 10. In the Champions League the sensations are not better, they have not won yet, they were defeated at home by Manchester City and were not able to win in Copenhagen, which a priori is the most affordable rival of the group. Right now they are bottom of the group with one point in their locker;
Background
Four meetings between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund with a balance of one win for each team and two draws. The last time these two teams met was in 2021 in the round of 16 where the Germans won 4-5 on aggregate. The other two clashes were in the group stage of the Europa League in 2010 in which Sevilla won in Germany and the match played in the city of Seville ended in a draw. Sevilla has played against German teams on 32 occasions, winning 16 times, drawing ten and losing six, while Borussia has played against Spanish teams 38 times, winning 10 times, drawing 11 times and losing 17 times.
Venue: The match will be played at the Sánchez Pizjuan, a stadium built in 1958 with a capacity of 43864 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund meet in the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Both are in Group G alongside Copenhagen and Manchester City.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2022
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.