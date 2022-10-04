Real Madrid vs Shakhtar: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Real Madrid vs Shakhtar match for UEFA Champions League match?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Shakhtar of 5th October in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs.
Brasil: 17:00 hrs.
Chile: 16:00 hrs.
Colombia: 15:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs.
España: 22:00 hrs.
México: 14:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs.
Perú: 15:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Shakhtar player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Heorhiy Sudakov, the midfielder with great experience in German football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Heorhiy Sudakov has become one of the most promising players in the midfield and was one of the key players for Shakhtar to reach the Champions League this year.
Watch out for this Real Madrid player:
For this match, the player to watch should be Frenchman Karim Benzema who has established himself as the scorer and star of the Merengue side. The Gallic star had a great season where he was fundamental for Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League, now, he will try to repeat the same consistency that characterized him and lead Madrid again in a new adventure where they will have to defend the European crown.
Last Real Madrid lineup:
T. Courtois; D. Carvajal, E. Militao, D. Alaba, F. Mendy; L. Modric, Camavinga, T. Kroos; F. Valverde, K. Benezema, V. Junior.
Shakhtar's last line-up:
A. Trubin; B. Mykhailichenko, L. Traore, V. Bondar, Y. Konoplia; T. Stepanenko; M. Mudryk, H. Sudakov, A. Bondarenko, O. Zubkov; D. Sikan.
Background:
Real Madrid and Shakhtar have met on only 6 occasions (4 wins for the Merengue side and 2 wins for Shakhtar) where the balance is largely in favor of the Spanish side. In terms of goals, Real Madrid has the advantage with 17 goals, while Shakhtar has only 9 goals scored. Their last meeting dates back to last season where Real Madrid beat Shakhtar 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
About the Stadium:
The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is a sports venue located in Madrid, Spain and is the current home of Real Madrid Fútbol Club, a team that plays in Spain's LaLiga or First Division. It was inaugurated on December 14, 1947 and has a capacity for 81,044 spectators and has the distinction awarded by UEFA as an Elite Stadium with 4 stars.
The Spanish national team has played 65 matches in Madrid, 44 of which have been played in the Castellana stadium. Among them, four correspond to the final stages of Euro 1964 and the 1982 World Cup.
Defending the throne
One more season and with it, one more competition in which Real Madrid becomes the rival to beat and the aspirant to win all the titles they dispute throughout the campaign. The Real Madrid team won last season's Champions League that will go down in history as the tournament of comebacks because in all the knockout rounds the Spanish team was on the verge of the knockout and in the delirium of the matches Karim Benzema and company brought out the caste and Madrid pride to turn around the conditions of the matches and in the end, as history dictates, the champion team ended up being Real Madrid who lifted the cup in Paris to a loud cry of Hala Madrid!
Looking for a surprise
The Shakhtar team wants to surprise the whole Europe in this new edition of the UEFA Champions League, to begin with, the Ukrainian team started with everything in this new edition of the competition as they traveled to Germanic land to face RB Leipzig in their presentation duel, but what nobody expected was that Shakhtar would beat the Teutonic team and get three important points in their presentation. Afterwards, they faced Celtic, a team that faced them more, but neither of them could win and ended up splitting points. Now, with four points and only two points behind the leaders, they will be looking to give a blow on the table at the Bernabeu and become the first team to dent the crown of the champion.
UEFA Champions League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Champions League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted "orejona" at the end of the season. This Champions League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have the qualification tied before the break for the World Cup. On this second date, Real Madrid will seek to remain undefeated in the group and as group leader when they face Shakhtar of Ukraine at home and with their people, the Spaniards have had a great start to the season and will want to continue with a steady pace so far. On the other side, Shakhtar also started off on the right foot, beating RB Leipzig and then drawing with Celtic to stay second in the group.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Shakhtar match will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.