Match suspended and Highlights: America 0-0 Atlante in Friendly Match 2022

MATCH SUSPENDED
Club América makes official the suspension of the game for the safety of players and fans.
11
THE MATCH IS SUSPENDED MOMENTARILY!!! Due to the strong thunderstorm in the south of the CDMX, the players go to the dressing room.
10
ATLANTE CLOSE!!!! Hobbit Bermudez gets on the end of a cross, but Ochoa reacts and keeps the ball.
8
Diego Valdés is encouraged to hit it from outside the area, but it comes out just in front of Hernández.
5
Again Atlante arrives, this time from a corner kick and the rebound falls into Ochoa's hands.
2
Foals' shot goes wide of Memo Ochoa's goal.
THE MATCH KICKS OFF
The match between América and Atlante kicks off at the Estadio Azteca.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the game between América and Atlante, a match corresponding to the Liga MX friendly match in preparation for the liguilla.
ATLANTE'S LINEUP IS READY
This is the lineup that Atlante is sending to the Azteca to surprise the Azulcrema team.
AMÉRICA'S LINEUP IS READY
This is the lineup that Fernando Ortíz is sending to play this friendly in preparation for the Liguilla at home and with his people.
AMÉRICA'S POSSIBLE OPPONENTS IN THE PLAYOFFS
The reclassification disputes are as follows: Tigres against Necaxa; Toluca against FC Juárez; Cruz Azul against León; and Puebla facing Guadalajara, therefore, the Águilas' possible rivals are between Necaxa, FC Juárez, León, Puebla, although there could also be a National Classic in the Liguilla in the presence of Chivas.
MATCH WITH THE FANS
América called on the Azulcrema fans to be present at today's match in the stands of the Azteca Stadium to support the eagles in the preparation match for the Mexican soccer playoffs. Through its official Twitter account, América opened a registration for its fans to obtain their free pass to the Azteca plus one companion per person, the only thing they have to present at the entrance is the INE and a confirmation of the mail where the delivery of the tickets is made official in the registration.
LAST DUEL BETWEEN ATLANTE AND AMÉRICA
América and Atlante have not faced each other in an official duel for a long time, however, last January 14 they faced each other in a friendly match in which they tied 1-1 with goals from Federico Viñas for the Azulcrema and Joaquín Hernández for the Potros de Hierro. also, on May 5, in the Coapa facilities, but in a more rehearsal version, Tano's team outplayed the Azulgranas 10-1.
ATLANTE'S LAST DUEL
Atlante has so far dominated the Liga de Expansión MX and remains as the super leaders of the competition so far, as well as the great soccer they have shown and have raised their hand to someday in the not too distant future to be part of the Mexican first division. However, things were different when they faced Celaya, because despite starting winning with a goal by Juan Portales from the penalty spot, the colt suffered a comeback in the final minutes of the match, losing 2-1 to Celaya and losing the three points they had in their hands.
AMÉRICA'S LAST MATCH
América played its last match of the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 last weekend when it faced Puebla at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in the 17th round of the Liga MX. América was not only playing for the last three points of the tournament, but also for the leadership of the competition, so it was of utmost importance to win, and Roger Martínez understood the same importance to take a great shot that surprised Anthony Silva and the score was 1-0 in favor of América. In the second half, Álvaro Fidalgo scored to increase the lead and Israel Reyes scored for La Franja to seal the 2-1 win for the Eagles.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, the Liga MX friendly match has arrived, América's Eagles face Atlante's Iron Colts in a match that aims to help both teams not to lose the rhythm they have been working on since the beginning of the tournament, as well as to maintain América's level and not lose it due to the one-week wait for the league playoffs. The match will take place on the Azteca Stadium's turf with the public present at the game.
What time is America vs Atlante match for friendly game?
This is the start time of the game America vs Atlante of 5th October in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 21:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 21:00 PM
Colombia: 20:00 PM
Ecuador: 20:00 PM
USA (ET): 20:00 PM in TUDN USA
Spain: 3:00 AM
Mexico: 19:00 PM
Paraguay: 20:00 PM
Peru: 21:00 PM
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Venezuela: 20:00 PM
Watch out for this Atlante player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Christian Bermudez, the Mexican attacking midfielder is known for being a real killer of the Liga de Expansion and a reference to the attack with the Atlante team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Watch out for this Club América player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Henry Martín, the Mexican center forward is known for being a real Liga MX killer and a reference in attack with the América team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Atlante's last lineup:
H. Hernández; J. Portales, F. Ramírez, F. Reyes; J. Domínguez, D. Lajud, J. Venegas, J. Martínez; C. Bermúdez, R. González, E. Partida.
Club América's last lineup:
G. Ochoa; S. Reyes, N. Araujo, E. Lara, M. Layún; Á. Fidalgo, R. Sánchez; J. Rodríguez, R. Martínez, A. Zendejas; H. Martín.
Background:
América and Atlante have met on a total of 28 occasions (14 wins for the Azulcremas, 7 draws and 7 wins for the Azulgranas) in which the scales have been tipped in favor of the Águilas. Likewise, in terms of goals scored, it is América who have the advantage with 45 goals scored to Atlante's 26. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 5 of the 2014 Clausura, where América defeated Atlante by the minimum score.
About the Stadium
Estadio Azteca is a multi-purpose stadium located in Mexico City, Mexico. It is currently the home of Club América, Club América Femenil and Cruz Azul, teams that play in the Liga MX and Liga MX femenil, or First Divisions of men's and women's soccer in Mexico. It has a capacity for 87,000 spectators, making it the largest in Mexico, the second largest in America and the seventh largest in the world.
It was inaugurated on May 29, 1966 with a friendly match between América and Torino, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The first goal was scored by América player Arlindo dos Santos.
Looking to impress
Atlante, on the other hand, will be looking to show why they have been the super leader of the Liga de Expansión MX and one of the teams in the silver league that most aspire to join the first division of Mexican soccer in the future. Atlante has so far dominated the b league in Mexico and have proven to have a great squad that can compete with anyone, making them the perfect rival to face a team like America. Now, they will be looking to prove with this friendly match that they are ready to one day return to Mexico's first division.
Looking for star number 14
América will seek to continue with its unstoppable pass and not lose the rhythm that took them to the super leadership of the tournament, so they will face Atlante in order not to lose all the time they have been working at the moment and also to arrive at the best level towards the Mexican football playoffs. Likewise, this match will be attended by the public and will be free of charge for the Azulcrema fans, which will provide extra motivation for the América team. In their last match they faced Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the eagles defeated the "enfranjados" 2-1 with goals by Roger Martínez and Álvaro Fidalgo, while Ismael Reyes scored for the "lacarboys".
Preparing for the Liguilla
Liga MX has finished its final phase actions and now begins the final phase of the tournament where 12 teams will seek to be champions of the Apertura 2022, but to do so, they will have to go through different phases from reclassification, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the long-awaited grand final of Mexican soccer. For this match, América will have to rest for a week while the four teams that will advance to the playoffs are being decided, so in order not to lose the rhythm they have maintained throughout these 17 rounds of Mexican soccer that led them to be the tournament leader, they will face the super leader of the Expansion League, Atlante, to find a way to be super prepared for the big party of Mexican soccer.
Kick-off time
The America vs Atlante match will be played at Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.