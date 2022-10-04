America vs Atlante: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
America vs Atlante Live Score
America vs Atlante match
What time is America vs Atlante match for friendly game?
This is the start time of the game America vs Atlante of 5th October in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 21:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 21:00 PM
Colombia: 20:00 PM
Ecuador: 20:00 PM
USA (ET): 20:00 PM in TUDN USA
Spain: 3:00 AM
Mexico: 19:00 PM
Paraguay: 20:00 PM
Peru: 21:00 PM
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Venezuela: 20:00 PM
Watch out for this Atlante player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Christian Bermudez, the Mexican attacking midfielder is known for being a real killer of the Liga de Expansion and a reference to the attack with the Atlante team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Watch out for this Club América player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Henry Martín, the Mexican center forward is known for being a real Liga MX killer and a reference in attack with the América team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Atlante's last lineup:
H. Hernández; J. Portales, F. Ramírez, F. Reyes; J. Domínguez, D. Lajud, J. Venegas, J. Martínez; C. Bermúdez, R. González, E. Partida.
Club América's last lineup:
G. Ochoa; S. Reyes, N. Araujo, E. Lara, M. Layún; Á. Fidalgo, R. Sánchez; J. Rodríguez, R. Martínez, A. Zendejas; H. Martín.
Background:
América and Atlante have met on a total of 28 occasions (14 wins for the Azulcremas, 7 draws and 7 wins for the Azulgranas) in which the scales have been tipped in favor of the Águilas. Likewise, in terms of goals scored, it is América who have the advantage with 45 goals scored to Atlante's 26. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 5 of the 2014 Clausura, where América defeated Atlante by the minimum score.
About the Stadium
Estadio Azteca is a multi-purpose stadium located in Mexico City, Mexico. It is currently the home of Club América, Club América Femenil and Cruz Azul, teams that play in the Liga MX and Liga MX femenil, or First Divisions of men's and women's soccer in Mexico. It has a capacity for 87,000 spectators, making it the largest in Mexico, the second largest in America and the seventh largest in the world.
It was inaugurated on May 29, 1966 with a friendly match between América and Torino, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The first goal was scored by América player Arlindo dos Santos.
Looking to impress
Atlante, on the other hand, will be looking to show why they have been the super leader of the Liga de Expansión MX and one of the teams in the silver league that most aspire to join the first division of Mexican soccer in the future. Atlante has so far dominated the b league in Mexico and have proven to have a great squad that can compete with anyone, making them the perfect rival to face a team like America. Now, they will be looking to prove with this friendly match that they are ready to one day return to Mexico's first division.
Looking for star number 14
América will seek to continue with its unstoppable pass and not lose the rhythm that took them to the super leadership of the tournament, so they will face Atlante in order not to lose all the time they have been working at the moment and also to arrive at the best level towards the Mexican football playoffs. Likewise, this match will be attended by the public and will be free of charge for the Azulcrema fans, which will provide extra motivation for the América team. In their last match they faced Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the eagles defeated the "enfranjados" 2-1 with goals by Roger Martínez and Álvaro Fidalgo, while Ismael Reyes scored for the "lacarboys".
Preparing for the Liguilla
Liga MX has finished its final phase actions and now begins the final phase of the tournament where 12 teams will seek to be champions of the Apertura 2022, but to do so, they will have to go through different phases from reclassification, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the long-awaited grand final of Mexican soccer. For this match, América will have to rest for a week while the four teams that will advance to the playoffs are being decided, so in order not to lose the rhythm they have maintained throughout these 17 rounds of Mexican soccer that led them to be the tournament leader, they will face the super leader of the Expansion League, Atlante, to find a way to be super prepared for the big party of Mexican soccer.
Kick-off time
The America vs Atlante match will be played at Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
