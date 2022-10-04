Manchester City vs Kobenhavn: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in UEFA Champions League
Photo VAVEL 

Tune in here Man City vs Kobenhavn

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Man City vs København. As well as recent information of the Etihad Stadium; Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
 
Player to watch from Kobenhavn: Viktor Claesson

The Swedish 30 year old forward is having a decent season for Kobvenhavn, he has now scored 6 goals and assisted once in 11 matches played. He is really close for having scored almost half of the goals the whole team has scored. In total, in 11 matches, Kobenhavn has scored 18 times, but they have conceded 17 times. Will the Swedish striker appear tomorrow against the monster that is Manchester City?

 

Player to watch from Man City: Erling Haaland

The Norwegian 22 year old striker is having a ridiculous season, some people say he's not human. He recently arrived at Man City, and he has scored 14 goals, and has assisted 3 times in the Premier League, scoring and assisting more than 50% of Man City's goals, and right now he is the top goalscorer of Man City and the top goalscorer of the Premier League. The second most scorer of the league is Harry Kane with 7 goals. 

 Also in Champions league he has scored 3 times in in two matches (Man City has scored 6 times in the two matches) 

Last XI from Kobenhavn

Matthew Ryan; Kevin Diks, Denis Vavro, Davit Khocholova, Cristian Sorensen; Marko Stamenic, Zeca, Rasmus Falk Jensen; Viktor Claesson, Andreas Cornelius, Mohamed Daramy
Last XI from Man City

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo; Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gündoğan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Erling Braut Haaland, Jack Grealish
When and where to watch Man City vs Kobenhavn

The match will be broadcast on HBO MAX. If you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Some of the times to watch the match

These are the times to watch the match of tomorrow

 

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Bolivia: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00PM

Chile:4:00 PM

Colombia: 1:00 PM

Ecuador: 1:00 PM<

USA (ET): 3:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Paraguay: 3:45 PM

Peru: 1:00 PM

Uruguay: 4:00 PM
 

Kobenhavn are having a bad season!

The danish side are not playing good football this season. Especially because they are the team that always dominate the Danish league, and now they are in 6th place. They have won 5 matches and lost 6. Their biggest victory has been a 4-1 against Brondby and their biggest loss was against Viborg, as they lost 4-2. 

 

Also in Champions league they are doing really bad. Obviously they don't have an easy group as they face Sevilla Manchester City and Dortmund. They now have 1 point out of 9 possible, as they drew 0-0 against an also struggling Sevilla

 

Can Kobenhavn play good football tomorrow against Man City, or will they continue to struggle? 

Man City are having an insane season!

Pep Guardiola's men are having a ridiculous season. Right now in the Premier League they are not in first place, since Arsenal is also having a very good season with 7 wins and 1 loss. Arsenal being in first place has 20 goals scored, on the other hand Man City being in second place have 29 goals scored; The goal difference is abysmal.

Manchester City is undefeated in the season, as they have won 6 games and drawn 2. The previous game they destroyed their bitter rivals, Manchester United with a score of 6-3. By the 73rd minute they were leading 6-1 with a hat-trick from Haaland and a hat-trick from Foden.

In addition to being undefeated in the Premier League, they are also undefeated in the Champions League, with 3 wins out of 3, 6 goals scored and only 1 conceded. Can they continue their winning streak tomorrow against Kobenhavn?

Promissing duel!

The Etihad Stadium located in Manchester; England will be the stadium that will house the match between Manchester City and København corresponding to matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. This stadium has space for 55,097 people. This stadium has not been important as of hosting matches of the World Cup, but this stadium is historic, as in 2012 Man City won the league in the last matchday of the 2011/2012 Premier League against Queens Park Rangers. The match was thrilling, as Man City where loosing 0-2, but they came back thanks to Aguero. 

 

As well as history in football, this stadium has been the place where many concerts have been given. In 2018 Ed Sheeran, Beyonce and Taylor Swift gave a concert. Years back, in 2012, Coldplay and Bruce Springsteen also gave a concert. 

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the transmission of the Manchester City vs Kobenhavn match corresponding to matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The venue of the match will be at the Etihad Stadium at 2:00 pm.
