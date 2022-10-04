River Plate vs Estudiantes de la Plata: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Argentina Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here River Plate vs Estudiantes Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Estudiantes match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch River Plate vs Estudiantes Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the River Plate vs Estudiantes match on TV, your option is: ESPN.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Star+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match River Plate vs Estudiantes for Liga Profesional Argentina?
This is the kickoff time for the River Plate vs Estudiantes match on October 5, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star+
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN 4 and Star+
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on Paramount+
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star+
Peru: 7:30 PM on Star+
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Star+
History
These teams have met many times, 165 to be exact. River Plate holds the advantage with 91 wins and 307 goals, while Estudiantes achieved a winning result 37 times with 179 goals. A draw was the final result on 37 occasions.
Key player - Estudiantes
In the midst of the regular season, Estudiantes has provided very good players who have managed to give them those 27 points. Leandro Diaz, precisely, is a good striker who has already scored two goals and two assists this season.
Key player - River Plate
Wrapped up in injuries and little playing time, Juan Fernando Quintero continues to give people something to talk about. Despite not playing full matches or not being a starter, the Colombian always shows talent, as in the last league match against Argentinos Juniors. In the 66th minute, Quintero scored a postcard-worthy free kick goal, and in the last Copa match, he scored a pinturita as he achieved a feat, an Olympic goal.
Estudiantes
The outlook for Estudiantes is no better than that of River. In 22 matchdays, they have only managed to score 27 out of a possible 66 points. They have won seven games, lost nine and drawn six. Due to this performance, they are at the bottom of the table in 21st place below Union de Santa Fe, which also has the same number of points.
River Plate
River Plate has not had its best year. It has not achieved the performance of previous years but is trying to get back on track with the help of all its players and its coach. They are in sixth place in the table and have 35 points. Of their last five games, they have accumulated three defeats and two victories.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match can be none other than the Monumental de Núñez. The legendary Argentine venue located in the Belgrade neighborhood of the city of Buenos Aires, has been the home of River Plate since it purchased the stadium in 1938. It has also hosted the Argentine national team, the 1996 Copa Libertadores final, the 1959 Copa America final and the 1978 World Cup final. It has been a multi-purpose venue and hosted several athletics events at the 1951 Pan American Games in Buenos Aires.
It has a capacity of 72,054 spectators, making it the largest stadium in Argentina and one of the largest in the continent. It is currently being remodeled to reach a capacity of 81,000 spectators, although there are records of a higher attendance even though it does not officially have that capacity.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Liga Profesional Argentina: River Plate vs Estudiantes live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.