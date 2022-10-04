Benfica vs PSG: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Champions League
Image: Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:39 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Benfica vs PSG Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Benfica vs PSG match.
12:34 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Benfica vs PSG Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Benfica vs PSG live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN.com app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:29 AM2 hours ago

What time is Benfica vs PSG match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs PSG of 5th October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4PM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
Brazil: 4PM in HBO Max, TNT
Chile: 3PM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 3PM in Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN.com
Spain: 21:00 PM in Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Mexico: 3PM in HBO Max
Paraguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2

12:24 AM2 hours ago

Referee

Jesús Gil Manzano will referee the match, with Diego Barbero and Ángel Nevado as assistants and Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias as fourth referee, as well as Alejandro Hernández in charge of VAR, with Juan Martínez Munuera as assistant, with the whole team coming from Spain.
12:19 AM2 hours ago

Probable PSG

The probable PSG team for the match is: Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Danilo; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes; Messi, Mbappé and Neymar.
12:14 AM2 hours ago

Probable Benfica

Benfica's probable team for the match is: Vlachodimos, Bah, Otamendi, António Silva and Grimaldo; Florentino, Enzo Fernández, David Neres, Rafa Silva and João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos.
12:09 AM2 hours ago

Injuries

Roger Schmidt will not be able to use Morato, who is injured, while Christophe Galtier will be without Kimpembe and Renato Sanches, also injured.
12:04 AM2 hours ago

Schmidt

Schmidt commented on the strategy for the match, talking about his team's defense: "You have to adapt to the opponent, especially when you play a team with such individual quality in attack. The goal is not to have more players on defense: we have to play more tactically. We have to adapt, but we also have to believe in ourselves. We have already shown that we can play offensive soccer, but we are also firm in defense. It's not a decisive game, it's not tomorrow that we will qualify. We have four games left, we are in a good position, but all our opponents are good. Now we play at home and it is always a good opportunity to get a good result. We have to show in every game that we deserve to play in the Champions League after Christmas (when the round of 16 starts)."
11:59 PM2 hours ago

Galtier and Danilo

Galtier commented on Benfica's team, praising their opponents: "From Benfica's start to the season, I am expecting to see a very competitive team. They are unbeatable this term, very interesting to watch and very well organized, with quality both individually and as a team."

Danilo also commented on Benfica, the club where he played his youth team before going professional: "Benfica is a club that gave me the chance to be here today. They have a really strong team, with a good defense and a good attack. They proved this with their results so far this season. They also have really good individuals, who can make a difference on the field. It's a mix of youth and experience. It gives this team a certain energy."

11:54 PM3 hours ago

Group H

In Group H PSG leads the group with six points, tied with Benfica but ahead on goals scored (5x4), while Juventus and Maccabi Haifa have no points so far, with Juve ahead on goal difference (-2 x -4).
11:49 PM3 hours ago

Last Matches: PSG

PSG comes from three wins in the last games. The first was away from home in the Champions League, on the 14th, over Maccabi Haifa, 3-1, with Chery opening the scoring, Messi equalizing, Mbappé turning and Neymar closing the score. After that on the 18th the victory was 1-0 over Lyon, again away from home, with a goal by Messi. And last Saturday (01), by 2-1, the victory was at home over Nice, with Messi opening the scoring, Laborde equalizing and Mbappé scoring in the end and giving the victory to the team from Paris.
11:44 PM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Benfica

Benfica come into the game on the back of two wins and a draw in their last few games. The first victory was over Juventus on September 14, 2-1 away from home, with Milik opening the scoring, João Mário equalizing and David Neres turning it around, in the Champions League. After that, on the 18th, Benfica received Marítimo and won 5-0, with goals from Rafa Silva, Gonçalo Ramos (2), David Neres and Draxler. And last Saturday (01), away from home, the draw came with no goals.
11:39 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Champions League match: Benfica vs PSG Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo