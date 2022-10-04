Benfica vs PSG: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Benfica vs PSG Live Score
How to watch Benfica vs PSG Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN.com app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Benfica vs PSG match for Champions League?
Argentina: 4PM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
Brazil: 4PM in HBO Max, TNT
Chile: 3PM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 3PM in Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN.com
Spain: 21:00 PM in Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Mexico: 3PM in HBO Max
Paraguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 4PM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
Referee
Probable PSG
Probable Benfica
Injuries
Schmidt
Galtier and Danilo
Danilo also commented on Benfica, the club where he played his youth team before going professional: "Benfica is a club that gave me the chance to be here today. They have a really strong team, with a good defense and a good attack. They proved this with their results so far this season. They also have really good individuals, who can make a difference on the field. It's a mix of youth and experience. It gives this team a certain energy."
Group H
Last Matches: PSG
Last Matches: Benfica
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Champions League match: Benfica vs PSG Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.