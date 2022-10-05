Chelsea vs AC Milan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Chelsea vs AC Milan match for UEFA Champions League Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs AC Milan of October 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on HBO Max.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+ and VIX+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
AC Milan Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Brahim Díaz, Sandro Tonali, Ismaël Bennacer, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Alexis Saelemaekers.
Chelsea Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, César Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling, Reece James, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
AC Milan Players to Watch
There are three players from AC Milan that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is striker Olivier Giroud (#9), he is the team's top scorer in Serie A with 4 goals in 8 games played and scored in the last game against Dinamo Zagreb. Another player is Rafael Leão (#17), he plays in the forward position and at 23 years old he is the team's biggest assister in the Italian league with 4 assists in 8 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Ante Rebic (#12), he is the team's third highest scorer with three goals in just three games played in Serie A. He has been a great player who gives the team a change whenever he's on the field.
AC Milan in the tournament
Like Chelsea, AC Milan find themselves in Group E of the UEFA Champions League and are looking to claim first place in the group. The Italian team will try to get the victory at home and must not waste even an opportunity to take points as they are in a difficult group. After two games in the tournament, AC Milan finds itself in first place in the group. Their last game was on September 14, 2022, when they won 3-1 against Dinamo Zagreb at the Giuseppe Meazza. Wednesday's game will be very difficult as Chelsea is a team that plays well and arrives motivated. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
Chelsea players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Chelsea's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against AC Milan. The player Raheem Sterling (# 17) is a fundamental piece for the team for everything he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 7 games played and we may see him scoring on Wednesday. Next up is Thiago Silva (#6), he plays in the defender position, during the tournament he has achieved 2 assists. He is a very experienced player who has faced several Italian teams many times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, Kai Havertz (#29) the 22-year-old who plays as a midfielder. With his young age, he has managed to be a starter in the team, becoming the second highest scorer with a goal in the 2022-2023 season.
Chelsea in the tournament
Chelsea's football team is in Group E of the UEFA Champions League with AC Milan, Dinamo Zagreb and Red Bull Salzburg. Wednesday will be their third game of the tournament against a difficult team, Chelsea is looking to be at the top of the tournament this season so they must win all possible games and try to get into the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. tournament. They are in fourth place in the group after 0 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. Their last game ended in a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game as they play against one of the best teams in the English league, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
Stamford Bridge is located in the city of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 41,841 spectators and is the home of Chelsea Football Club. It was inaugurated on April 28, 1877 and had a remodeling that lasted from 1904 to 1905.