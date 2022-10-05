HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets live, as well as the latest information from Bolt Arena Stadium.
How to watch HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets match live on TV and online?
The match HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets?
This is the kick-off time for the HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets match on October 6, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 18:45 hrs. - Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Yevhenii Aranovskiy - UKR
Assistant referees: Semen Shlonchak - UKR and Andrii Skrypka - UKR
Fourth official: Vitaliy Romanov - UKR
VAR: Benjamin Brand - GER
AVAR: Sören Storks - GER
Key player at Ludogorets
One of the players to take into account in Ludogorets is Matias Tissera, the 26 year old Argentinean born center forward, has played nine games so far in his local league, in that number of matches he has not been able to assist but he has already scored four goals, against Pirin Blagoevgrad, Cherno More Varna, Botev Vratsa and Arda.
Key player at HJK Helsinki
One of the key players in HJK Helsinki is Bojan Radulovic, the 22-year-old Serbian-born center forward, has played 21 games so far in his home league, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored eight goals, the last one against Inter Turku.
History HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets
Both teams have not met to date, so the match next Thursday, October 6, 2022 will be the first match between the two teams.
Actuality - Ludogorets
Ludogorets has been having an outstanding performance in its local league, because after playing 10 matches it is in the number three position in the standings with 23 points, this score was obtained after winning seven matches, drawing two and losing the remaining match, it has also scored 30 goals and conceded six, for a goal difference of +24.
Real Betis 3-2 Ludogorets
- Last three matches
Actuality - HJK Helsinki
HJK Helsinki has been developing a very good role in the current edition of its local league, because after playing a total of 25 matches, is in the number one position in the standings with 55 points, this after winning 17 matches, drawing four and losing four, leaving a goal difference of +18 after scoring 40 goals and conceding 22.
HJK Helsinki 2-1 SJK Seinajoki
- Last three games
The match will be played at the Bolt Arena Stadium
The match between HJK Helsinki and Ludogorets will take place at the Bolt Arena Stadium in the city of Helsinki (Finland), this stadium is where the HJK Helsinki Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2000 and has a capacity for approximately 10,780 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets, valid for matchday 3 of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
