Roma vs Betis: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
12:37 PM12 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Roma vs Betis live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Roma vs Betis live, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico. 
12:32 PM17 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Roma vs Betis online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on ViX channel.

Roma vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

12:27 PM22 minutes ago

What time is Roma vs Betis matchday 3 of the Europa League group stage?

This is the kickoff time for the Roma vs Betis match on October 6, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 14:00 hrs.

Mexico - 14:00 hrs.

Colombia - 14:00 hrs.

Ecuador - 14:00 hrs.

Venezuela - 15:00 hrs.

Paraguay - 15:00 hrs.

Bolivia - 15:00 hrs.

Argentina - 16:00 hrs.

Chile - 16:00 hrs.

Uruguay - 16:00 hrs.

Spain - 21:00 hrs.

12:22 PM27 minutes ago

Betis Statements

Manuel Pellegrini spoke after the defeat against Celta: "The team played an extraordinary match, 70 minutes with one player less, where the expulsion was decisive. A sending-off in which the referee thought it was a yellow card and the VAR gives the impression that it is more important than the referee. There was a player closing down, there was no reason for it to be a red card. We had been told that the VAR was not going to intervene in these things, but it is intervening."

"We played a great game. Seventy minutes playing with one less and dominating the opponent. I'm very proud of this team. In adversity, you can see their temperament and the team spirit among the players. We didn't notice that we were down a player, we continued to dominate the whole second half and their goalkeeper made three very good catches. We had chances to at least tie the game.

"The second half we dominated from start to finish, with five very clear chances. They had the first in the 83rd minute. We lost to a good team. It's audacious to try to win with one less. We tried, we came close to an equalizer".

12:17 PM32 minutes ago

How are Betis coming in?

Betis comes into this match after losing to Celta by the minimum, as well as beating Lugodorets three goals to two in the second round of the Europa League.

12:12 PM37 minutes ago

How does Roma arrive?

Roma arrives after beating Inter two goals to one, adding one more victory in its journey in Serie A this 2022, in addition to winning in the previous duel of this Europa League beat HJK three goals to zero.

12:07 PM42 minutes ago

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico

The Roma vs Betis match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, located in Rome, Italy. The stadium has capacity for 43,883 people. 
12:02 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 UEFA Europa League match: Roma vs Betis Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
