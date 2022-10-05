Goals and Highlights: Monaco 3-1 Trabzonspor en UEFA Europa League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
THANK YOU FOR FOLLOWING LIVE ON VAVEL
Thank you for following AS Monaco vs Trabzonspor, matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League.
IT'S OVER
The match between AS Monaco and Trabzonspor is over, the Monaco team wins the match and adds three more points to the bag.
80
Last 10 minutes of the match, Monaco are within a whisker of sealing their second win of the Europa League.
72
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR TRABZONSPOR! THE VISITING TEAM HAS WOKEN UP AND SCORES THE FIRST ONE ON THE SCOREBOARD
61
AS Monaco continues to be the master of the game, and is closer to scoring a fourth goal than Trabzonspor's first.
55
GOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR MONACO! AXEL DISSAI SCORES ANOTHER GOAL AND THE HOME SIDE INCREASE THEIR LEAD.
THE SECOND HALF STARTS
The second half begins, Monaco are still on top and will be looking to extend their lead.
THE FIRST HALF IS OVER
The first half of the match is over, AS Monaco is now up to three partial points.
45+2
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL BY WISSAM BEN YEDDER! AS MONACO SCORES FROM THE PENALTY SPOT
39
Bardhi hit from outside the area but his shot was well saved by goalkeeper Nubel.
30
With half an hour gone, Monaco beat Trabzonspor for the moment and are in control of the match.
22
Vanderson is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
14
GOAL BY BEN YEDDER! MONACO TAKES THE LEAD
11
Maximiliano Gómez González is shown the red card. Trabzonspor is left with 10 players on the field.
10
The referee issues a yellow card to Stefano Denswil. Trabzonspor has one player cautioned.
7
Ben Yeder hit a shot from outside the box and Monaco almost scored the first of the game
THE GAME STARTS
AS Monaco vs Trabzonspor, matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League group stage.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE START
In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of AS Monaco vs Trabzonspor, matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League 2022 from the Louis II Stadium.
TRABZONSPOR LINE-UP LIST
This is the lineup that the home team sends to the Stade Louis II with the aim of winning and returning home with the three points.
📃 Monaco maçı ilk 11’imiz! #MONvTS pic.twitter.com/rcFgcp5d8W— Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) October 6, 2022
MONACO'S LINEUP LIST
This is the lineup that AS Monaco sends to the Stade Louis II to look for its second win of this Europa League.
REACHED 100 MATCHES
Chilean defender, Guillermo Maripán, added minutes this Sunday in AS Monaco's 4-1 victory over Nantes, a duel valid for the ninth date of the French Ligue 1.The "Memo" started the match on the substitutes' bench and entered at 66′ of the second half for the Brazilian fullback Venderson. With this, the former Universidad Catolica player reached 100 appearances for the principality side since his arrival in the 2019/2020 season, which was recognized by the club before the match.
A MINUTE'S SILENCE IN ALL MATCHES
UEFA officially declared that a minute's silence must be observed in all matches played on matchday 3 of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, due to the tragedy that took place in the Kanjuruhan stadium in Indonesia, where police officers are being investigated for allegedly provoking the agglomeration that killed 125 people.
HOW IS GROUP H SHAPING UP?
So far, Group H is as follows: Ferencvaros is leading the group with 2 wins for 6 points, 4 goals scored and 2 conceded. In second place is Trabzonspor with 1 game won and 1 lost, 4 goals scored and 4 goals conceded. In third place is AS Monaco with 1 game won and 1 lost, 1 goal for and 1 goal against. In last place is Red Star with 2 games lost, 1 goal scored and 3 goals conceded.
TRABZONSPOR'S LAST MATCH IN THE EUROPA LEAGUE
On the other hand, the path Trabzonspor had been following was not the best as they had lost in their presentation match, so now that they were hosting Red Star at the Medical Park they needed to win YES OR YES in order not to stay at the bottom of the group. Trabzonspor started winning very early in the game with a goal by Marek Hamsik in the 16th minute and in the 68th minute Trezeguet increased the lead to give more comfort to his team, and at the end, Kings Kangwa scored the goal to seal the 2-1 in favor of Trabzonspor.
AS MONACO'S LAST MATCH IN THE EUROPA LEAGUE
In their last Europa League duel, Monaco faced Ferencvaros at the Louis II Stadium with the mission of getting three more points that would put them as the leaders of Group H and the perfect pace will continue. However, the situation was complicated little by little as the visitors put up great resistance from the start to defend their goal and in an oversight by the locals, Balint Vecsei scored in the 79th minute, leaving Monaco lying on the canvas and unable to get up, sealing their defeat by the minimum.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The UEFA Europa League is back in action after a long period of waiting, AS Monaco welcomes Trabzonspor in matchday 3 of the group stage of the current edition of the competition. Both teams belonging to Group H are fighting not to be eliminated from the tournament and at the same time fight for the group leadership as there are plenty of possibilities. Both teams will meet again next week in the second leg of the group stage corresponding to the last 3 remaining matchdays.
Tune in here Monaco vs Trabzonspor Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monaco vs Trabzonspor match.
What time is Monaco vs Trabzonspor match for UEFA Europa League match?
This is the start time of the game Monaco vs Trabzonspor of 6th October in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hrs.
Argentina: 14:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 13:45 hrs.
Brasil: 14:45 hrs.
Chile: 13:45 hrs.
Colombia: 12:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:45 hrs.
España: 19:45 hrs.
México: 11:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 13:45 hrs.
Perú: 12:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 14:45 hrs.
Watch out for this Trabzonspor player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Marek Hamšík, the midfielder with great experience in the team's football has been characterized by putting order on the pitch. Marek Hamšík has become one of the most promising players in the midfield, also, he was one of the key players this year for Trabzonspor to reach the Europa League.
Watch out for this Monaco player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Youssouf Fofana, the midfielder with great experience in French football has been known for bringing order to the pitch. Youssouf Fofana has become one of the most promising players in the midfield, he was also one of the key players this year for AS Monaco to reach the Europa League.
Last Trabzonspor lineup:
U. Cakir; J. Larsen, M. Bartra, S. Denswil, E. Elmali; M. Hamsik, E. Siopis; Trezeguet, A. Bakasetas, Djaniny; M. Gomez.
Monaco's final lineup:
A. Nubel; Vanderson, A. Disasi, B. Badiashile, Ciao Henrique; K. Diatta, Y. Fofana, M. Camara, A. Golovin; B. Embolo, W. Ben. Yeder.
Background:
This will be the first duel between AS Monaco and Trabzonspor in the whole history as there are no friendly or official competition duels recorded between them, so they will be looking to get the first win and thus arrive more confident for the second duel when the second leg of this group stage arrives.
About the Stadium:
Stade Louis II is a multi-purpose sports venue in Monaco but mainly occupied for soccer practice, currently the home of AS Monaco, a soccer team that plays in Ligue 1. It was inaugurated in 1939 and currently has a capacity of 18,525 spectators. The stadium is named after Prince Louis II of Monaco, grandfather of Prince Rainier. Since 1998 and until 2012, AS Monaco FC was in charge of organizing the European Super Cup in this stadium.
Fighting for the top
The Trabzonspor team started their participation in the UEFA Europa League on the wrong foot as they visited Ferencvaros on matchday 1 of this group stage and despite giving a great performance, the Trabzonspor team lost 3-2 in a match full of emotions. For their second match, Trabzonspor hosted Red Star Belgrade at home, and the home side were able to make their home advantage felt to earn their first three points of the competition, beating them 2-1 to move into second place overall.
Looking for a surprise
Monaco will be looking to defend their home turf at the Stade Louis II when they host Trabzonspor in the third round of the UEFA Europa League group stage. Monaco are currently third in the group on goal difference, but are tied on points with second place. On matchday 1 they visited Belgrade to face Red Star, the French managed to win by the minimum difference and start off on the right foot, however, on matchday 2 when they hosted Ferencvaros, the Hungarian team defeated them by one goal, causing a setback that pushed them to third place. Now they will want to recover from that defeat and take three points with their people.
UEFA Europa League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Europa League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted cup at the end of the season. This Europa League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have their qualification secured before the break for the World Cup. In this third matchday, Monaco will host a Trabzonspor team that is looking to transcend in this international edition, however, the French will be looking for the overall runner-up position in order to avoid being left out of the qualification places, a duel that will be decisive for the future for both clubs.
Kick-off time
The Monaco vs Trabzonspor match will be played at Estadio Luis II, in Monaco, Monaco. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.