Monaco vs Trabzonspor: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Europa League Match

Tune in here Monaco vs Trabzonspor Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monaco vs Trabzonspor match.
What time is Monaco vs Trabzonspor match for UEFA Europa League match?
This is the start time of the game Monaco vs Trabzonspor of 6th October in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 13:45 hrs.
Brasil: 14:45 hrs.
Chile: 13:45 hrs.
Colombia: 12:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:45 hrs.
España: 19:45 hrs.
México: 11:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 13:45 hrs.
Perú: 12:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 14:45 hrs.
Watch out for this Trabzonspor player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Marek Hamšík, the midfielder with great experience in the team's football has been characterized by putting order on the pitch. Marek Hamšík has become one of the most promising players in the midfield, also, he was one of the key players this year for Trabzonspor to reach the Europa League.
Watch out for this Monaco player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Youssouf Fofana, the midfielder with great experience in French football has been known for bringing order to the pitch. Youssouf Fofana has become one of the most promising players in the midfield, he was also one of the key players this year for AS Monaco to reach the Europa League.
Last Trabzonspor lineup:
U. Cakir; J. Larsen, M. Bartra, S. Denswil, E. Elmali; M. Hamsik, E. Siopis; Trezeguet, A. Bakasetas, Djaniny; M. Gomez.
Monaco's final lineup:
A. Nubel; Vanderson, A. Disasi, B. Badiashile, Ciao Henrique; K. Diatta, Y. Fofana, M. Camara, A. Golovin; B. Embolo, W. Ben. Yeder.
Background:
This will be the first duel between AS Monaco and Trabzonspor in the whole history as there are no friendly or official competition duels recorded between them, so they will be looking to get the first win and thus arrive more confident for the second duel when the second leg of this group stage arrives.
About the Stadium:
Stade Louis II is a multi-purpose sports venue in Monaco but mainly occupied for soccer practice, currently the home of AS Monaco, a soccer team that plays in Ligue 1. It was inaugurated in 1939 and currently has a capacity of 18,525 spectators. The stadium is named after Prince Louis II of Monaco, grandfather of Prince Rainier. Since 1998 and until 2012, AS Monaco FC was in charge of organizing the European Super Cup in this stadium.
Fighting for the top
The Trabzonspor team started their participation in the UEFA Europa League on the wrong foot as they visited Ferencvaros on matchday 1 of this group stage and despite giving a great performance, the Trabzonspor team lost 3-2 in a match full of emotions. For their second match, Trabzonspor hosted Red Star Belgrade at home, and the home side were able to make their home advantage felt to earn their first three points of the competition, beating them 2-1 to move into second place overall.
Looking for a surprise
Monaco will be looking to defend their home turf at the Stade Louis II when they host Trabzonspor in the third round of the UEFA Europa League group stage. Monaco are currently third in the group on goal difference, but are tied on points with second place. On matchday 1 they visited Belgrade to face Red Star, the French managed to win by the minimum difference and start off on the right foot, however, on matchday 2 when they hosted Ferencvaros, the Hungarian team defeated them by one goal, causing a setback that pushed them to third place. Now they will want to recover from that defeat and take three points with their people.
UEFA Europa League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Europa League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted cup at the end of the season. This Europa League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have their qualification secured before the break for the World Cup. In this third matchday, Monaco will host a Trabzonspor team that is looking to transcend in this international edition, however, the French will be looking for the overall runner-up position in order to avoid being left out of the qualification places, a duel that will be decisive for the future for both clubs.
Kick-off time
The Monaco vs Trabzonspor match will be played at Estadio Luis II, in Monaco, Monaco. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.