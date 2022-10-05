Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
Image: Fenerbahce

3:03 PM10 minutes ago

2:58 PM15 minutes ago

Where to watch the game Fenerbahce vs AEK?

The match will be televised on ESPN.

If you want to watch the match live on the internet, it will be available on Star+ or ESPN play.

If you want to watch the streaming, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:53 PM20 minutes ago

Referee

The central referee will be Chris Kavanagh, will undoubtedly have a very important role to play in this UEFA Europa League match.
2:48 PM25 minutes ago

Absences

Only Fenerbahce has two absentees for this match, Luan Peres and Nazim Sangare, both injured, while AEK Larnaca will have a full squad with no injured or suspended players.
2:43 PM30 minutes ago

Background

The background does not give a favorite, since these two teams have never met, but Fenerbahce is a little favorite for playing at home and with their people.
2:38 PM35 minutes ago

Key Player AEK

Rafael Lopez:

He is AEK's most outstanding striker, in the tournament, he has 6 games played and one goal scored, he has never been called up with Portugal, but he has played with the U-20 national team with whom he has 11 games played and one goal scored, he will look to give the surprise by defeating one of the most complicated teams in the group.

2:33 PM40 minutes ago

Key Player Fenerbahce

Enner Valencia:

Ecuadorian striker, he is an old acquaintance in the mx league for playing in teams like Tigres and Pachuca, in the Turkish league he is one of the top scorers, he has in 6 games played, 7 goals scored, in the Europa League he has 4 games played and one game played, he will look to continue adding goals tomorrow against AEK, he will be one of the strikers that will be in Qatar 2022.

2:28 PMan hour ago

How does AEK Larnaca arrive?

AEK Larnaca comes in the league after defeating Anorthosis 4-0, a match where AEK dominated from start to finish and in the UEFA Europa League comes from defeating Dinamo 1-0 and arrives in third position with 3 points, only one point behind Fenerbahce, so the importance of this match in group B.
2:23 PMan hour ago

How is Fenerbahce coming along?

In its league, Fenerbahce comes from a scoreless draw against Besiktas in a very close match, while in the Europa League, also tied but with two goals against Rennes, it will arrive as a favorite to take home the 3 points and continue to gain confidence in the UEFA Europa League.
2:18 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca, match day 3 of the UEFA Europa League, the match will take place at the Fenerbahce Sukru Stadium, at 14:00 (CDMX).
