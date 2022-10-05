Real Madrid hang on to beat Shakhtar Donestk and remain perfect in UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid continued their unbeaten streak in the UEFA Champions League after beating Shakhtar Donestk 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Spanish capital.

An entertaining first half

Five minutes into the match, the home side looked like the better team trying to break the Ukrainian defense. David Alaba attempted a shot six minutes later but it sailed high over the net.

Fede Valverde had a great opportunity moments later with a shot on target but Anatoli Trubin made the save as the ball went right into his chest.

Andriy Lunin who got the start in net due to Thibaut Courtois's injury was tested a minute later but was able to hurry and grab the ball to avoid disaster.

Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he was able to get the ball and powered a shot from just outside the box that was able to beat Trubin to give Madrid a 1-0 lead.

Karim Benzema got his first shot on target in the 25th minute but Trubin was able to deny him thanks to a big save. Three minutes later Vinicius Junior doubled Madrid's lead with his first shot of the game.

Valverde looking for more as Madrid kept their foot on the gas tested Trubin again but he was able to make the save this time to avoid going down 3-0.

At this stage of the game not only was the offense clicking but the Real Madrid defense was shutting it down as well as 32 minutes into the match the visitors hadn't even registered a shot on goal.

Vinicius Jr looking for his second goal of the match got a shot off three minutes later but this time was denied by Trubin.

Shakhtar finally got a shot on target moments later as Mykhalio Mudryk tried to beat Lunin but the fellow Ukrainian keeper made the save.

The visitors got on the board in the 39th minute as Oleksandr Zubkov was able to beat Lunin with a great volley kick mid-air to the delight of the traveling Ukrainian fans.

Benzema looking to regain Madrid's two-goal lead got another shot off near the end of the first half but Trubin once again said no to the Frenchman making another crucial save.

The first half finished with the home side up by one goal looking to close out this game in the second half.

Real Madrid hang on

Real Madrid started the second half by pressing the Shakhtar defense and in the 52nd minute, it was Valverde again with a great chance at goal but again Trubin made another big save.

On the ensuing play, the Ukrainians went on a counter-attack and Mudryk looking for the equalizer went one on one but couldn't get a shot off.

Rodrygo also looking for his second goal of the game in the 64th minute had a great chance but could not beat Trubin. Vinicius had another solid chance in the 83rd minute from in close but could not beat Trubin for a second time.

Benzema still looking for his first goal of the game in the 89 minute with another shot on target and another save from the Ukrainian goalkeeper.

In extra time Marco Asensio came very close as he got a great feed from Benzema but his shot rang off the post and stayed out. After two minutes of added time, the final whistle blew and Real Madrid remained perfect.

Three games, three wins, and nine points to top the group in UEFA Champions League, these two teams will meet in six days' time this time in Warsaw.

The Polish capital has been hosting Shakhtar Donestk due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine.