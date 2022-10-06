Arsenal vs BodoGlimt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch UEFA Europa League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Gabriel Jesus, a must see player!
The new Arsenal striker is one of the great references of this club, he arrived from Manchester City. Gabriel Jesús seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Arsenal in attack. This is one of the promises of the English team and his contribution in attack is vital for Arsenal's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the striker participated in 41 games where he had 12 assists and 13 goals. The Brazilian had a great start to the season and, at the moment, he has 5 goals and 3 assists in 9 games played.
How does Arsenal get here?
Arsenal continues its football process in the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League where it remains the sole leader with 21 points. The English are located as part of the top 5 teams in the Premier and will seek to fight for the title of the same and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Gunner team will participate in the Premier, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Gabriel Jesús, Martin Odegaard, Héctor Bellerin and Bernd Leno, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the campus in the football year. Due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, the duel of date 2 of the Europa League against PSV was suspended, however, the team is placed in second place in Group A with 3 units, after a victory against Zurich FC , the team will seek to take advantage of their duel against Bodo/Glimt to take the lead in the group and take a step towards qualifying for the next round.
Amahl Pellegrino, a must see player!
The Bodo/Glimt winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and continue adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for the title of the Norwegian Eliteserien and manage to get into the next round of the UEFA Europa League. During this season he has played 8 games, where he got 4 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level throughout the season.
How does Bodo/Glimt arrive?
Bodo's team appears in this Europa League duel with the aim that the team manages to get into the next round of it. Last season they culminated as the champions of the Eliteserien, Norway's first division with 63 points and got a ticket to the Champions League Qualifying Phase. However, they advanced to the playoff round leaving out Klavski, Linfield and Zalgiris, but ultimately fell to Dinamo Zagreb and had to settle for a place in the Europa League, where they will seek to advance to the next round or sneak into the Conference League. So far, the club has made several additions, with Amahl Pellegrino and Runar Espejord being the most prominent. The Norwegian team is in second place in its league and will try to cause a surprise in England to continue as leader of Group A.
Where's the game?
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt match, corresponding to Date 3 of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.