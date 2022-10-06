Anderlecht vs West Ham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Anderlecht vs West Ham live streaming
In a few moments we will share with you the Anderlecht vs West Ham live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the UEFA Conference League. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Anderlecht vs West Ham live online
The match will be televised on ESPN.
Anderlecht vs West Ham can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this West Ham player
Michael Antonio, center forward of Jamaican nationality, has been consolidated in the Hammers' forward line last season, the player as well as West Ham are not going through a good moment and is expected to turn the situation around, this season with 11 games in all competitions he has barely scored 3 goals, so the player has to make the team get victories.
Watch out for this Anderlecht player
Jan Vertonghen, defender, experienced player who belonged for a long time to Tottenham, during his eight seasons the player managed to become a reference of the team, now in his new stage in Belgium, he seeks to make the team a winner that fights for all the trophies, since his arrival he has played five games and two of them have been in Conference League.
Que pensez-vous du rating de Super Jan sur FIFA 23 ? 🟣⚪
Latest West Ham lineup
Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cersswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Cornet, Scamacca.
Latest Anderlecht lineup
Crombrugge; Debast, Hoedt, Vertonghen; Murillo, Arnstad, Ashimeru, Verschaeren, Duranville; Silva, Refaelov.
Background
Anderlecht
Anderlecht 1-0 Silkeborg
Westerlo 2-1Anderlecht
FCSB 0-0 Anderlecht
Anderlecht 4-1 Cortique
Anderlecht 0-1 Charleroi
West Ham
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham
West Ham 3-1 FCSB
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham
Everton 1-0 West Ham
West Ham 2-0 Wolvers
Arbitration quartet
Center: Novak Šimovic. Assistants: Nikola Djorovic and Miloš Simovic. Fourth official: Milan Mitic.
Wets Ham contrasting in its tournaments
West Ham had delivered good seasons in the Premier League in recent years, good players reinforcing the team and a very dedicated fans in every home game, made this team one of the best after the big six, but at the beginning of this season things did not go well with the team in the Premier League, they are currently in 15th position with 7 points, Only two wins and a draw are the team's accumulated, the team has no justification for this bad start because the squad is very similar to that of previous seasons, now in Conference League is where they have been more regular adding two wins, their rivals are a step down in quality and that is why they do not want to take their foot off the accelerator.
Anderlecht in bad shape
Anderlecht got their ticket to the Conference League, thanks to finishing in a good position in the previous season, for this new season, the team after 10 rounds is in tenth position with 13 points, five defeats are half of their games played, and is already far away from the leader, Anderlecht in the Conference League, has had a very different path to the league, in this tournament it has accumulated 4 points in two rounds and is in second place, the group does not represent much complication, but an oversight can represent a painful elimination, West Ham has not had a good season, but it is a very strong team which in case of winning could make it decay.
Duel of the favorites
Anderlecht vs West Ham will face each other in the third round of this new tournament called UEFA Conference League; in another new edition, the teams want to show their worth and give their best, last season Roma won the championship and it has helped them a lot since they are returning to the top in their local league, now it is time for the group to start moving and between these two teams will be the leader of group B.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Anderlecht vs West Ham live stream, matchday 3 of the UEFA Conference League. The match will take place at Lotto Park, at 12:45 pm ET.