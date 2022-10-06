Goals and Highlgihts: Sheriff 0-2 Real Sociedad in Europa League
Image: Real Sociedad

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:39 PM29 minutes ago

Thanks!

Thank you for watching the Europa League match here on VAVEL. Have a good afternoon and see you next time!
 
2:39 PM29 minutes ago

END OF MATCH

With two goals in the second half Real Sociedad beats Sheriff and takes the three points home!
 
2:25 PM43 minutes ago

38'

Substitution in Real Sociedad: Sorloth out, Karrikaburu in.
2:21 PMan hour ago

32'

Real Sociedad replaced Merino, Brais Méndez and David Silva with Carlos Fernández, Illarramendi and Turrientes. At Sheriff, Felipe Vizeu left and Kpozo came in.
2:16 PMan hour ago

28'

Merino received the ball in the small area, alone, but sent it over the almost empty goal!
2:11 PMan hour ago

21'

Atiemwen and Pernambuco left for Salifu and Ouattara. At Real Sociedad Sola and Arrmabarri came in.
2:05 PMan hour ago

16' GOAL FOR REAL SOCIEDAD

When Brais Méndez's free-kick came in from the right, Elustondo went up alone and headed the ball into the right corner, beating Koval and increasing the score!
2:04 PMan hour ago

16'

Kyabou hit Sola too hard on the right and fouled him, receiving his second yellow and then his red! Now Sheriff will be one man down for the rest of the match!
1:56 PMan hour ago

8' GOAL FOR REAL SOCIEDAD

Sorloth, on the left, dominated the ball, made a move and passed it to David Silva, who hit the ball high into the right corner, opening the scoring with a great goal!
1:49 PMan hour ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

Sortloth makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half of the match!
1:49 PMan hour ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams return to the field to start the second half of the match!
 
1:32 PM2 hours ago

END OF FIRST HALF

With no goals and in an honestly bad game, Sheriff and Real Sociedad go on to draw and take one point each in the Europa League!
1:23 PM2 hours ago

37'

Badolo shot a cross from the right, but Remiro sprawled out.
1:17 PM2 hours ago

30'

Now the yellow went to Atiemwen, for a hard foul on the edge of the area in the attack.
1:15 PM2 hours ago

28'

Yellow for Sola, for holding Diop on the counter-attack.
1:05 PM2 hours ago

18'

Rasheed took off down the left, broke into the area in a great move, but hit Remiro's hands.
1:03 PM2 hours ago

16'

Kyabou receives the first yellow of the match, for a hard tackle on Sorloth. David Silva takes the free-kick over the barrier and into the right side of the goal, with great danger!
12:55 PM2 hours ago

8'

Sorloth got a great move on the right, took it to the middle and hit it hard, but Koval sprawled away!
12:49 PM2 hours ago

HERE WE GO

Felipe Vizeu makes the first touch and the ball is rolling for the first half of the match!
12:48 PM2 hours ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams take to the pitch to start the match!
 
12:40 PM2 hours ago

Real Sociedad lined-up!

Real Sociedad is lined up and will take the field with: 

12:39 PM2 hours ago

Sheriff lined-up!

Sheriff is lined up and will take the field with: Koval, Zohouri, Gabi and Radeljic; Diop, Atiemwn, Badolo and Kyabou; Pernambuco, Vizeu and Akanbi.
12:39 PM2 hours ago

Welcome!

We are now starting the broadcast of the Europa League match between Sheriff and Real Sociedad!
 
12:38 PM3 hours ago

Tune in here Sheriff vs Real SociedadLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sheriff vs Real Sociedad match.
12:33 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Sheriff vs Real Sociedad Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Sheriff vs Real Sociedad live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:28 PM3 hours ago

What time is Sheriff vs Real Sociedad match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Sheriff vs Real Sociedad of 6th October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Bolivia: 12:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Brazil: 1:45PM in ESPN3, Star+
Chile: 12:45PM in Star+, ESPN2 Chile
Colombia: 11:45AM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 11:45AM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 12:45PM in ViX, Paramount+
Spain: 3:45PM in GOL PLAY, Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45AM in Star+, Fox Sports Mexico, Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 11:45AM in Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 12:45PM in Star+, ESPN2

12:23 PM3 hours ago

Referee

Harald Lechner will referee the match, with Andreas Heidenreich and Maximilian Kolbitsch as assistant referees, and Markus Hameter as fourth official. Christian-Petru Ciochirca will be in charge of the VAR and will be assisted by Alan Kijas, with the entire team coming from Austria.
12:18 PM3 hours ago

Probable Real Sociedad

Meanwhile Real Sociedad's probable line-up for the clash is: Remiro, Rico, Elustondo, Pacheco and Muñoz; Merino, Guevara and Illarramendi; Kubo, Fernandez and Navarro.

12:13 PM3 hours ago

Probable Sheriff

Sheriff's probable line-up for the match is: Koval, Kpozo, Radeljic, Kiki and Zohouri; Badolo, Kyabou and Diop; Akanbi, Atiemwen and Ouattara.
12:08 PM3 hours ago

Injuries

Sheriff will have no absentees for the match and can use all their strength to beat the group leader, while Real Sociedad cannot use the injured Le Normand, Cho, Oyarzabal and Sadiq.
12:03 PM3 hours ago

Group E

In Group E Real Sociedad lead the standings with six points, closely followed by Manchester United and Sheriff, both with three points, with the Red Devils leading the way thanks to their head-to-head record, while Omonia have no points and are still zero-rated. In the Moldovan Championship, Sheriff lead the table with 21 points, seven ahead of Milsami, with six wins and three draws, still undefeated in the competition. In LaLiga Real Sociedad have 13 points, tied with Atlético de Madrid and Osasuna, one point above Villarreal and two below Betis.
11:58 AM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad comes from three wins in the last games they played. The first was in the Europa League, 2-1, over Omonia at home on the 15th, with Guevara opening the scoring, Bruno Silva equalizing and Sorloth scoring the winning goal. After that, on the 18th, the victory was over Espanyol, again at home, by 2-1, with Sorloth opening the scoring, Expósito equalizing and Brais Méndez scoring the winning goal. Finally, on Sunday (2) the victory was over Girona, away 5-3, with goals from Sorloth (2), Brais Méndez, Zubimendi and Kubo, while Riquelme, Martínez and Castellanos scored the goals for Girona.
11:53 AM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Sheriff

Sheriff comes from three different results in the last three games. The loss was 2-0 at home to Manchester United in the Europa League on September 15, with Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring. After that, on September 18, the draw was at home against Zimbru, 0-0. Finally, last Sunday (2), the victory was 3-0 over Sfintul Gheorghe, with goals from Felipe Vizeu (2) and Akanbi.
11:48 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Europa League match: Sheriff vs Real Sociedad Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo