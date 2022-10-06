Olympiacos vs Qarabag: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Olympiacos vs Qarabag Agdam Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Olympiacos vs Qarabag Agdam live, as well as the latest information from Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Olympiacos vs Qarabag Agdam live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Olympiacos vs Qarabag Agdam match live on TV and online?
The match Olympiacos vs Qarabag Agdam will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Olympiacos vs Qarabag Agdam?
This is the kick-off time for the Olympiacos vs Qarabag Agdam match on October 6, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Irfan Peljto - BIH
Assistant referees: Davor Beljo - BIH and Damir Lazić - BIH
Fourth official: Antoni Bandić - BIH
VAR: Jeroen Manschot - NED
AVAR: Erwin Blank - NED
Key player at Qarabag Agdam
One of the players to keep in mind in Qarabag Agdam is Ramil Sheydaev, the 26-year-old Azerbaijani-born center forward, has played six games so far in his home league, in that number of matches he has not been able to assist but he has already scored seven goals.
Key player at Olympiacos
One of the key players in Olympiacos is Youssef El Arabi, the 35-year-old Moroccan-born center forward has played six games so far in his home league, in which he already has four assists and eight goals, the last one against; Volos NFC.
History Olympiacos vs Qarabag Agdam
Both teams have not met to date, so the match next Thursday, October 6, 2022 will be the first match between the two teams.
Actuality - Qarabag Agdam
Qarabag Agdam has been having a quite outstanding performance in its local league, because after playing seven matches it is in the number one position in the standings with 21 points, this score was obtained after winning seven matches, not drawing any and not losing any, it has also scored 24 goals and has conceded six, for a goal difference of +18.
Qarabag Agdam 3-0 Nantes
- Last three matches
Actuality - Olympiacos
Olympiacos has been performing well in the current edition of its local league. After playing a total of six matches, it is in third place in the standings with 11 points, after winning three matches, drawing two and losing one, leaving a goal difference of +5 after scoring nine goals and conceding four.
Olympiacos 0-3 Freiburg
- Last three matches
The match will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium
The match between Olympiacos and Qarabag Agdam will take place at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the city of Piraeus (Greece), this stadium is where Olympiakos Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1895 and has a capacity for approximately 33,350 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Olympiacos vs Qarabag Agdam match, valid for matchday 3 of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
