Omonia vs Manchester United: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Europa League
Photo VAVEL 

Tune in here Omonia vs Manchester United

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Omonia vs Manchester United, as well as recent information of the GSP Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Player to watch from Manchester United: Antony

The 22 year old Brazilian forward is having a really good first season for the Red Devils. He immediately got used to play in another team in a more competitive league. He is not the top scorer, as Marcus Rasford is, but he has done bits for Manchester United. The Brazilian has provided with only two goals this season, but the two goals where against really difficult rivals that are Arsenal and Man City. Will the Brazilian skiller play well tomorrow?

 

 

Player to watch from Omonia: Bruno Souza

The 28 year old striker is having a decent season for Omonia, because right now he is the top scorer of the league with four goals in the league and their only goal in Europa League. The team has scored 10 goals in 5 matches, Bruno is obviously the top scorer of the team because he has scored almost half of the goals of the whole team. Will he play good tomorrow against Manchester United?

 

 

Times to watch the match

These are some of the times to watch the match!

 

Argentina: 2:45 pm

Bolivia: 1:45 pm

Brazil: 2:45 pm

Chile: 12:45 pm

Colombia: 12:45 pm

Ecuador: 12:45 pm

USA (ET): 12:45 pm

Spain:6:45 pm

Mexico: 11:45 am

Paraguay: 2:45 pm

Peru: 12:45 pm

Uruguay: 2:45 pm

Last XI from Manchester United

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia; Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Marcus Rashford 
Last XI from Omonia

Fabiano; Jan Lecjaks, Adam Lang, Nemanja Miletic, Adam Matthews; Mix Diskerud, Charalambos Charalambous; Bruno, Fotis Papoulis, Loizos Loizous; Karim Ansafarid. 
When and where to watch Omonia vs Manchester United

The match will be broadcast on STAR +, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Manchester United come from a horrible loss!

Erik Ten Haag's team comes from suffering very badly against Manchester City, as their biggest rivals ate them alive with a score of 6-3. Manchester United were losing 6-1 around the 73rd minute! The Red Devils were able to close the gap, but not by much, thanks to Anthony Martial scoring a brace and Antony scoring a great goal.

Manchester United is not having a bad season, except for certain results; they lost 4-0 to Brentford, 1-2 to Brighton and 6-3 to Manchester City. Even so, having these results, they are in 6th place, two points behind fourth place.

They did not have the best start in the Europa League, as the Red Devils were expected to win against Real Sociedad, but it was not to be, as Imanol Alguacil's team surprised them 0-1 at Old Trafford. But then Manchester United managed to control the situation and won 2-0 against Sheriff. Manchester United are currently in third place in their group.

Can he climb to at least second place tomorrow?

Omonia come from a big win!

Neil Lennon's team is doing decent in the First Division of Chipre, as now they are in 4th place with 3 matches won and two matches lost. Last match they played away against Doxa Katokopias, which are also doing fairly decent in the league, they are in 8th place with two wins, one draw and two losses. Last matchweek Omonia won 0-2, and they are three points behind first place. 

 

Although Omonia are doing pretty well in their League, the Europa League is another ticket; they are doing really bad. 

 

The reason of why they are doing really bad is because they have one of the most difficult groups of the tournament. They face Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol. They are rock bottom of the table with zero points, and only one goal scored and five conceded. 

 

Can they play better tomorrow?

Promissing duel!

The GSP Stadium, located in Nicosia; Cyprus will be the ground that will host the UEFA Europa League Matchday 3 match between Omonia and Manchester United. This stadium has space for 22,859 people. This stadium is obviously not even close to being one of the largest in Europe, but although it is a small stadium, it also has its own records and great things that have happened in the stadium.

On December 7, 2002, in a league match between APOEL and Omonia, they broke a record in their stadium, as there were 23,043 people in the stands.

In 2011 in a UEFA Champions League match they broke the spectator record too, in a match between APOEL and Lyon, with 22,701 people.

Outside of football, this stadium has also been the venue for a concert. In 2020, the first international artist to give a concert at the stadium was Canadian artist Celine Dion and it was part of her world tour.

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the transmission of the Omonia vs Manchester United match corresponding to matchday 3 of the Europa League. The venue of the match will be at the GSP Stadium.
