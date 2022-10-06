Omonia vs Manchester United: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Omonia vs Manchester United
Player to watch from Manchester United: Antony
Player to watch from Omonia: Bruno Souza
Times to watch the match
Argentina: 2:45 pm
Bolivia: 1:45 pm
Brazil: 2:45 pm
Chile: 12:45 pm
Colombia: 12:45 pm
Ecuador: 12:45 pm
USA (ET): 12:45 pm
Spain:6:45 pm
Mexico: 11:45 am
Paraguay: 2:45 pm
Peru: 12:45 pm
Uruguay: 2:45 pm
Last XI from Manchester United
Last XI from Omonia
When and where to watch Omonia vs Manchester United
Manchester United come from a horrible loss!
Manchester United is not having a bad season, except for certain results; they lost 4-0 to Brentford, 1-2 to Brighton and 6-3 to Manchester City. Even so, having these results, they are in 6th place, two points behind fourth place.
They did not have the best start in the Europa League, as the Red Devils were expected to win against Real Sociedad, but it was not to be, as Imanol Alguacil's team surprised them 0-1 at Old Trafford. But then Manchester United managed to control the situation and won 2-0 against Sheriff. Manchester United are currently in third place in their group.
Can he climb to at least second place tomorrow?
Omonia come from a big win!
Although Omonia are doing pretty well in their League, the Europa League is another ticket; they are doing really bad.
The reason of why they are doing really bad is because they have one of the most difficult groups of the tournament. They face Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol. They are rock bottom of the table with zero points, and only one goal scored and five conceded.
Can they play better tomorrow?
Promissing duel!
On December 7, 2002, in a league match between APOEL and Omonia, they broke a record in their stadium, as there were 23,043 people in the stands.
In 2011 in a UEFA Champions League match they broke the spectator record too, in a match between APOEL and Lyon, with 22,701 people.
Outside of football, this stadium has also been the venue for a concert. In 2020, the first international artist to give a concert at the stadium was Canadian artist Celine Dion and it was part of her world tour.