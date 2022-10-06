QPR vs Reading: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Queens Park Rangers vs Reading Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Queens Park Rangers vs Reading live, as well as the latest information from Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Queens Park Rangers vs Reading live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Reading match live on TV and online?
The Queens Park Rangers vs Reading match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: ESPN+.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: ESPN+.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Queens Park Rangers vs Reading?
This is the kick-off time for the Queens Park Rangers vs Reading match on October 7, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Key player at Reading
One of the players to keep in mind in Reading is Thomas Ince, the 30 year old attacker on the right side, born in England, has played 12 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in which he already has two assists and two goals, these against Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.
Key player at Queens Park Rangers
One of the most outstanding players at Queens Park Rangers is Ilias Chair, the 24-year-old Moroccan-born attacking midfielder has played 12 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has five assists and three goals, against Sunderland, Watford FC and Hull City.
History Queens Park Rangers vs Reading
In total, the two sides have met 37 times, Reading dominate the record with 13 wins, there have been 14 draws and Queens Park Rangers have won 10.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Reading with 38 goals to Queens Park Rangers' 37.
Actuality - Reading
Reading has been having an outstanding performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 12 matches they are in the third position in the standings with 22 points, this score was achieved after winning seven matches, drawing two and losing four, they have also scored 14 goals and conceded 16, for a goal difference of -2.
- Last three matches
Reading 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 1-1 Norwich
Actuality - Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 12 games, is in the number four position in the standings with 21 points, this after winning six games, drawing three and losing three, leaving a goal difference of +5 after scoring 17 goals and conceding 12.
- Last three matches
Bristol City 1-2 Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield United 0-1 Queens Park Rangers
The match will be played at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
The match between Queens Park Rangers and Reading will take place at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the city of London (England), the stadium is where Queens Park Rangers Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1904 and has a capacity for approximately 18,200 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Queens Park Rangers vs Reading match, valid for matchday 14 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
