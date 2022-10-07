Chelsea vs Wolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Live Score in Premier League 2022
What time is Chelsea vs Wolverhampton match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Wolverhampton of 8th October in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM
Bolivia: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 PM
USA (ET): 10:00 PM in CBS
Spain: 16:00 PM in DAZN
Mexico: 09:00 AM in Paramount+
Paraguay: 11:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 PM
Watch out for this Wolverhampton player
Portugal's Daniel Podence will look to crack Liverpool's defense from the left flank with his pace and dribbling ability, thanks to his short stature and good quality.
Podence has found the back of the net this season but still needs to bring more to his team so they can look for more wins.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
The London team was right to sign Sterling from Manchester City, as he has worked very well at the beginning of the campaign with Tuchel and now with Graham Potter.
Chelsea will look to shore up their offense so that the former Cityzen can explode even more in favor of the Lions who need to continue winning towards the fight for the European places.
Last XI of Wolverhampton
1 José Sá, 23 Kilman, 5 Neves, 19 Castro, 3 Ait Nouri, 27 Matheus Luis, 28 Moutinho, 22 Nelson Semedo, 7 Pedro Neto, 10 Daniel Podence, 17 Gonzalo Guedes.
Last XI of Chelsea
1 Kepa, 33 Fofana, 6 Silva, 26 Koulibaly, 24 James, 12 Loftus-Cheek, 8 Kovacic, 21 Chillwell, 17 Sterling, 19 Mount, 9 Aubameyang
The Premier League begins to show the reality of the teams
The teams with a greater economic capacity are showing their potential in the English league even though only 8 matchdays have passed in the championship.
However, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City are fighting for the top of the table and have the firm intention to fight for the championship and seek a position to compete in European competitions next season.
England's busy schedule begins
English teams play 3 competitions from the beginning of the campaign, as they play the league tournament, the league cup and the FA Cup, however those in European competitions have a heavier load of games to play, that is why the real season begins.
Due to the World Cup in Qatar in winter, the group stage of the Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League have been shortened and will be played in a shorter time to finish the group stage before the World Cup.
Wolves with bench problems
The Wolverhampton team has suffered many injuries at the beginning of the season and that, together with the bad results, cost the Portuguese coach Bruno Lage his job.
Wolves are a very good team defensively, but their lack of goal scoring conditions them a lot to have good results in one of the most hard-fought leagues in the world.
The Wolves will have to look for a quick option for injuries and for the bench, so it will be interesting to see the future of this team that does not want to be relegated to the second division.
Chelsea starts to see the light
The London team seems to be getting back on track and understanding the new idea of their coach Graham Potter, so the results will come and now they have two consecutive victories against Crystal Palace and AC Milan in the Champions League.
The Lions will look to attack the upper zone of the competition where the UEFA Champions League places are and can maintain their great competitive level.
Chelsea take on struggling Wolves
The Premier League offers a team of contrasts albeit with similar timing, as Chelsea recently sacked manager Thomas Tuchel to replace them with Graham Potter who was managing Brighton and has a big chance at life.
Wolves have just terminated Bruno Lage's contract and are in search of a new manager, so they continue to flounder as they find themselves in the relegation places to the Championship.
