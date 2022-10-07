Manchester City vs Southampton: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Manchester City vs Southampton live for Premier League match?
This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Southampton of 8th October in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Watch out for this Southampton player:
The player to follow for this match will be the attacking midfielder, James Ward-Prowse, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece in this start of the season for Southampton and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Manchester City player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Erling Haaland, the Norwegian center forward is known to be a real killer in the Premier League and a reference to the attack with the Manchester City team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Last Southampton lineup:
G. Bazunu; K. Walker-Peters, A. Bella-Kotchap, D. Calet-Car, Juan Larios; S. Armstrong, J. Ward-Prowse, A. Maitland-Niles, J. Aribo; S. Mara, C. Adams.
Last Manchester City line-up:
Ederson; K. Walker, M. Akanji, N. Aké, J. Cancelo; K. De Bruyne, I. Gündogan, B. Silva; P. Foden, E. Haaland, J. Grealish.
Background:
Manchester City and Southampton have met on a total of 98 occasions (39 wins for Manchester City, 27 draws and 32 wins for Southampton) where the balance is largely in favor of the Manchester City side. In terms of goals, both teams tend to score against each other, with 155 goals for City and 131 for Southampton. Their last meeting dates back to the 23rd matchday of last season where both teams drew by the minimum difference.
About the Stadium:
The Etihad Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the practice of soccer in the city of Manchester, England. It is the current home of Manchester City, a soccer team that currently plays in the first division of English soccer or better known as the Premier League. It has a capacity for 55,097 spectators and has the distinction of UEFA Elite Stadium with 4 stars.
The first soccer match played at the stadium was a friendly match between Manchester City and FC Barcelona on August 10, 2003. The match ended in a 2-1 home victory and the first goal scored at the stadium was scored by Manchester City's French player Nicolas Anelka
Getting the away result
The Southampton team has had a very tough start to the campaign as they are so far in the bottom of the table, also, at the moment they have played 8 games where they have only managed 2 wins, 1 draw and 5 defeats, leaving them with only 7 points obtained so far. Also, in the statistics they have a total of 8 goals and 13 goals against, leaving them with a difference of -5. Last game they faced Everton at home and lost 1-2 against, so the three points that could have helped them to get out of the low zone positions escaped and now they will have to fight not to fall against Manchester City.
To be respected at home
The Manchester City team wants to regain the top of the general table and at the moment they have shown themselves as the team to beat after Arsenal, last day they faced Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, during the derby the citizens made themselves felt very quickly in the match because by the end of the first half, the team led by Guardiola was already leading 4-0. In the second half, Manchester City extended the lead and finished with a 6-3 final score with an outstanding performance by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden who scored a hat-trick each. Currently City has 8 games played that have resulted in 6 wins and 2 draws, with a total of 20 points, in the statistics they have 29 goals for and 9 against, leaving them with a total goal difference of +20.
Premier League kicks off
The 2022-23 season kicked off in England, bringing back the best league in the world with it. All clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the big six of the Premier League, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of England. On this date, Manchester City will receive Southampton at the Etihad Stadium to play one more day of the Premier League, the team of the citizens continues to be unbeatable after having beaten Manchester United in the city derby, also, they have the Norwegian striker Erling Haaland that little by little has proven to carry the team to go far in this season, but on the other side, Southampton needs to win to continue climbing positions in the general table.
Kick-off time
The Manchester City vs Southampton match will be played at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
