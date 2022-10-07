Newscastle United vs Brentford: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the match Newscastle United vs Brentford live, as well as the latest information from ST James Park.
How to watch Newscastle United vs Brentford?
What time is the match Newscastle United vs Brentford in Premier League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Player to watch at Brentford
Ivan Toney stands out. The 26-year-old English striker is one of the most important pieces of the team and in this beginning of the season he is proving it with five goals and two assists being the sixth highest scorer in the Premier League along with Foden and Maddison. However, he has not scored since September 3 when he scored a hat trick against Leeds United.
Player to watch at Newcastle United
Miguel Almiró n the international midfielder with the national team of Paraguay arrives after scoring a brace that gave the victory to Newcastle United. He already has three in the Premier League and is one away from equaling his best records in this team, in addition, he has surpassed the goals he scored last season when he only scored 1 in the 30 matches he played.
How does Brentford get there?
Brentford arrives with a very similar form to Newcastle United. In this season they have achieved two wins, and also two defeats so the same results are draws. Their start was sensational despite having to face Leicester City and Manchester United in which they took four points out of six. They are currently in top position with 10 points, three points away from the European places and four points ahead of the relegation zone.
How are Newcastle United coming along?
The Newcastle team has spent a lot of money in signings to consolidate a great project and its beginningó is being quite remarkable. It comes after three consecutive matches unbeaten and right now only has two wins, the first in the first day and the most recent won at home to Fulham 1-4. They have only lost one game this season and that was at home to Liverpool. Right now they are in the best position with 11 points, only two points away from the European zone and five points ahead of the relegation zone.
Background
12 meetings between Newcastle United and Brentford, in which Newcastle has a small advantage in the balance with seven wins, four times Brentford has won and once the clash ended in a draw. The last time these teams met was in February 2022 in which Newcastle United won 0-2 with goals from Willock and Joelinton. Only twice have these two teams met in the Premier League, the first one ended in a 3-3 draw.
Venue: The match will be played at St James Park, a stadium built in 1880 with a capacity of 52,305 spectators.
Preview of the match
Newcastle United and Brentford face each other in the Premier League matchday 10 fixture.
