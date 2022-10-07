Sassuolo vs Inter: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A Match
7:09 PM17 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Sassuolo vs Internazionale match live?

If you want to watch the game Sassuolo vs Internazionale live on TV, your options is:  CBS Sports Network

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:04 PM22 minutes ago

What time is Sassuolo vs Internazionale match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Sassuolo vs Internazionale of 8th October 2022in several countries:

Argentina 10 am: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 9 am : ESPN, Star +

Brazil 10 am: Star +

Chile 9 am : ESPN, Star +

Colombia 8 am : ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 8 am: ESPN, Star +

USA 9 am ET: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Spain 3 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Paraguay 9 am : Star +

Peru 8 am: Star +

Uruguay 10 am: Star +

Venezuela 9 am : ESPN, Star +

6:59 PM27 minutes ago

Speak up, Inzaghi!

"It's not a revenge (asked about the future after the victory over Barça), I follow my work with my certainties. I always hold my head up high because I know that in these 14 months we have done great things. How happy am I with 1 to 10? 10 These guys gave me two trophies a few months ago and they are the first to know they have some ground to make up."
6:54 PM32 minutes ago
6:49 PM37 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Internazionale

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Çalhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Dzeko.
6:44 PM42 minutes ago

Inter's Situation

Joaquín Correa felt his hamstring in the mid-week match against Barça, and is now missing Simone Inzaghi. Brozovic and Lukaku are also in the medical department.
6:39 PMan hour ago

Inter's Team

Goalkeepers: Samir Handanovic, Alex Cordaz, Andre Onana

Defenders: Stefan de Vrij, Robin Gosens, Raoul Bellanova, Federico Dimarco, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Matteo Darmian, Milan Skriniar, Mattia Zanotti, Alessandro Fontanarosa, and Alessandro Bastoni

Midfielders: Denzel Dumfries, Roberto Gagliardini, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Çalhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolò Barella, Lucien Agoumé, Valenín Carboni and Marcelo Brozovic

Forwards: Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martínez, Joaquín Correa, Eddie Salcedo and Romelu Lukaku

Coach: Simone Inzaghi

6:34 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Alessio!

"We play against a team that is favored for the final victory and I am sure they will fight until the end. It will take balance and humility, but I can say that we are satisfied with the last game because we are getting what we deserve. After eight days of championship, we can't talk about continuity in numbers and results. Of course, the last results have given us more awareness, confidence and greater team spirit. The game is almost prohibitive and stimulating, but it comes at the right time. Inter with two faces? I disagree. With Roma, Inzaghi's team deserved the victory, with Barcelona they played a game like Inter. Two different games, with two different attitudes and I think Inter did well in both, then we tend to talk about the positive and negative result. I expect an Inter that comes to us to win and we will face them to win. How is Berardi? Unfortunately he won't be available for Inter, the time is getting closer (to recovery), hopefully it can be the next game. Without him it is an important loss, I hope he will be back soon. Pinamonti? I think he felt more about the previous game. We talk a lot about this when a player goes well but doesn't score. But I have to get used to it, this year we will talk a lot about the players that are there, Andrea must be good at not giving a damn about all this. If we talk about a player it is because you have expectations and he is doing well. How is the team doing? Good. Sunday's game counted for a lot, it came after the break, it could have looked like a simple game but it wasn't. Shallow field. We will need awareness, balance and a lot of humility".

6:29 PMan hour ago
6:24 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Sassuolo

​Consigli; Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Rogério; Frattesi, López, Thortsved; Ceide (Kyriakopoulos), Pinamont, Laurienté.
6:19 PMan hour ago

Sassuolo's Situation

Domenico Berardi is still recovering from muscular problems. However, the player is news outside the pitch. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced a fine of 3 thousand euros for the number 10, who tried to assault a Modena fan in the Coppa Italia. Besides him, Alessio Dionisi will also be unable to count on Hamed Traore, Murt Muldur, and Gregoire Defrel.
6:14 PMan hour ago

Sassuolo Team

Goalkeepers: Gianluca Pegolo, Gioele Zacchi, Andrea Consigli, Alessandro Russo

Defenders: Riccardo Marcchiza, Kaan Ayhan, Rogério, Gianmarco Ferrari, Mert Müldür, Filippo Romagna, Jeremy Toljan, Martin Erlić, Ruan Tressoldi, Georgios Kyriakopoulos

Midfielders: Matheus Henrique, Abdou Harroui, Pedro Obiang, Davide Frattesi, Hamed Traorè, Maxime Lopez, Kristian Thorstvedt

Forwards: Andrea Pinamonti, Domenico Berardi, Agustín Álvarez, Emil Ceide, Luca D’Andrea, Grégoire Defrel

Coach: Alessio Dionisi

6:09 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Internazionale 1-0 Barcelona (UCL)

Udinese 3-1 Internazionale

Viktoria Plzen 0-2 Internazionale (UCL)

Internazionale 1-0 Torino

Internazionale 0-2 Bayern de Munique (UCL)

6:04 PMan hour ago

Nerazzurri

After beating Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, Internazionale turns their attention back to the domestic league. In ninth place, the Nerazzurri have two defeats in a row (Udinese and Roma), and have the same 12 points as their opponents in this round.
5:59 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Sassuolo 5-0 Salernitana

Torino 0-1 Sassuolo

Sassuolo 1-3 Udinese

Cremonese 0-0 Sassuolo

Sassuolo 0-0 Milan

5:54 PM2 hours ago

Neroverdi

Sassuolo are coming off two straight wins, victories over Torino and Salernitana, so the Neroverdi have gained positions in the standings. They are now in eighth place with 12 points.
5:49 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Sassuolo vs Internazionale, live this Saturday (8), at the Allianz Arena, at 9 am ET, for the Serie A. The match is valid for the 9th round of the competition.
5:44 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Serie A match: Sassuolo vs Internazionale Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
