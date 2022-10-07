Sassuolo vs Inter: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 10 am: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 9 am : ESPN, Star +
Brazil 10 am: Star +
Chile 9 am : ESPN, Star +
Colombia 8 am : ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 8 am: ESPN, Star +
USA 9 am ET: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Spain 3 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Paraguay 9 am : Star +
Peru 8 am: Star +
Uruguay 10 am: Star +
Venezuela 9 am : ESPN, Star +
Probable lineup for Internazionale
Inter's Situation
Inter's Team
Defenders: Stefan de Vrij, Robin Gosens, Raoul Bellanova, Federico Dimarco, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Matteo Darmian, Milan Skriniar, Mattia Zanotti, Alessandro Fontanarosa, and Alessandro Bastoni
Midfielders: Denzel Dumfries, Roberto Gagliardini, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Çalhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolò Barella, Lucien Agoumé, Valenín Carboni and Marcelo Brozovic
Forwards: Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martínez, Joaquín Correa, Eddie Salcedo and Romelu Lukaku
Coach: Simone Inzaghi
"We play against a team that is favored for the final victory and I am sure they will fight until the end. It will take balance and humility, but I can say that we are satisfied with the last game because we are getting what we deserve. After eight days of championship, we can't talk about continuity in numbers and results. Of course, the last results have given us more awareness, confidence and greater team spirit. The game is almost prohibitive and stimulating, but it comes at the right time. Inter with two faces? I disagree. With Roma, Inzaghi's team deserved the victory, with Barcelona they played a game like Inter. Two different games, with two different attitudes and I think Inter did well in both, then we tend to talk about the positive and negative result. I expect an Inter that comes to us to win and we will face them to win. How is Berardi? Unfortunately he won't be available for Inter, the time is getting closer (to recovery), hopefully it can be the next game. Without him it is an important loss, I hope he will be back soon. Pinamonti? I think he felt more about the previous game. We talk a lot about this when a player goes well but doesn't score. But I have to get used to it, this year we will talk a lot about the players that are there, Andrea must be good at not giving a damn about all this. If we talk about a player it is because you have expectations and he is doing well. How is the team doing? Good. Sunday's game counted for a lot, it came after the break, it could have looked like a simple game but it wasn't. Shallow field. We will need awareness, balance and a lot of humility".
Probable lineup for Sassuolo
Sassuolo's Situation
Sassuolo Team
Goalkeepers: Gianluca Pegolo, Gioele Zacchi, Andrea Consigli, Alessandro Russo
Defenders: Riccardo Marcchiza, Kaan Ayhan, Rogério, Gianmarco Ferrari, Mert Müldür, Filippo Romagna, Jeremy Toljan, Martin Erlić, Ruan Tressoldi, Georgios Kyriakopoulos
Midfielders: Matheus Henrique, Abdou Harroui, Pedro Obiang, Davide Frattesi, Hamed Traorè, Maxime Lopez, Kristian Thorstvedt
Forwards: Andrea Pinamonti, Domenico Berardi, Agustín Álvarez, Emil Ceide, Luca D’Andrea, Grégoire Defrel
Coach: Alessio Dionisi
Latest Results
Udinese 3-1 Internazionale
Viktoria Plzen 0-2 Internazionale (UCL)
Internazionale 1-0 Torino
Internazionale 0-2 Bayern de Munique (UCL)
Nerazzurri
Latest Results
Torino 0-1 Sassuolo
Sassuolo 1-3 Udinese
Cremonese 0-0 Sassuolo
Sassuolo 0-0 Milan
