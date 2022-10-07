Bournemouth vs Leicester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Stay tuned to follow Bournemouth vs Leicester City live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the Bournemouth vs Leicester City live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Vitalitty Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Leicester City live online

The match will not be televised in Mexico.
Bournemouth vs Leicester City can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Leicester City player

Jaime Vardy, one of the best English strikers in the Premier League, has been a key player for his team for several seasons now, with more than 150 goals for the Foxes, the experienced player is synonymous with goals, in the previous season he could not have much participation due to injuries, but he will be key to avoid the team's relegation.
Watch out for this Bournemouth player

Dominic Solanke, 24 year old striker, at his young age has delivered an impressive season in the Championship being the top scorer of his team with 29 goals in 46 games, the player has been instrumental for the team to be in the Premier League, now in the top flight has played 6 games and scored just one goal, much is still expected of this player.
Latest Leicester lineup

Ward; Castagne, Evans, Faes, Justin, NDIDI, Maddison, Tielemans, Hall, Barnes, Vardy.
Latest Bournemouth lineup

Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Billing; Moore, Solanke.
Background

Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester

Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth

Leicester 2-0 Bournemouth

Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth

Arbitration quartet

Central: Michael Salisbury. Assistants: Darren Cann, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Samuel Barrott.
Leicester City takes oxygen

Leicester City is making news in the Premier League and this time it is not because they are leaders of the championship, the team is in relegation places and if they do not improve the Championship will be their home next season, the history of the team is already more than repeated in that 2016, the team after that great achievement began to get rid of their stars until only Vardy remained as the only reference of that season, the team was being constant in taking a position for European competitions, for this season very few recognized names came to reinforce the team and several others left the institution, their current position is 19th with just four points, only their goal difference allows them to be above their archrivals Nottingham Forest, which they beat 4-0 the previous day, the team must take the motivation of that duel and try to go for the victory against Bournemouth.
Leicester getting back on track/Image: LCFC
Bournemouth in a decent campaign

Bournemouth got their promotion to the Premier League after two years in the Championship, the team earned their place in a great campaign of 88 points that gave them the second position, now in their return to the Premier League the team is having a good season with 9 points in eight games, their first game they won, but then they went into a losing streak against three Big Six teams, the most painful defeat so far was the 9-0 defeat against Liverpool, that defeat cost the coach his job and after that bitter pill, the team accumulates four games without losing, their last result was a goalless draw against Brentford and now they will receive a team that is not doing well this season, if they had played their two pending matches probably the team would be higher than the tenth position, however those matches will come and it is important to get three points from three.
Bournemouth goes all out/Image: afcbournemouth
The tenth time comes to the Premier League

The tenth round arrives in the Premier League and comes at a great time where teams begin to change things to get out of the bottom or stay at the top of the table, this time we will see the clash between Bournemouth vs Leicester City, one of the newly promoted will face a Leicester team that shows signs of relegation, the season is still long and everything can be reversed so we expect a great duel in search of the three points.
Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Bournemouth vs Leicester, matchday 10 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Vitalitty Stadium, at 10:00 am ET.
