Reims vs PSG: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:16 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Reims vs PSG

In a few moments we will share with you the Reims vs PSG live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stade Auguste-Delaune II. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
8:11 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Reims vs PSG live online

The match will be televised on ESPN.
Reims vs PSG can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
8:06 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this PSG player

Kylian Mbappe, striker, at 23 years of age, has already won several trophies, one of them the World Cup, his power and speed make him an unstoppable and lethal player in the box, his goals practically won him the league championship last year and so far this season the player has scored eight goals in Ligue 1 and everything indicates that he will once again be the top scorer of the championship.
8:01 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Reims player

Folarin Balogun, striker, with 21 years old, the Englishman is responding in a great way in Ligue 1, in the current season he has played nine games in which he has scored six goals and assisted twice, no doubt he is a great talent with a great future and surely teams like PSG are watching him very closely.
7:56 PMan hour ago

Latest PSG lineup

Donarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Mendes, Verratti, Vitinha, Hakimi; Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe.
7:51 PM2 hours ago

Latest Reims lineup

Diouf; Adbelhamid, Agbadou, Gravillon, Locko, Cajuste, Matusiwa, Bergen, Flips, Balogun, ITO.
7:46 PM2 hours ago

Background

PSG 4-0 Reims

Reims 0-2 PSG

PSG 4-0 Reims

Reims 0-2 PSG

Reims 0-3 PSG

7:41 PM2 hours ago

Arbitration Quartet

Central: Pierre Gaillouste. Asistentes: Francois Boudikian y Huseyin Ocak. Cuarto Oficial: Mikael Lesage.
7:36 PM2 hours ago

PSG for another win

PSG made a squad renewal for this season and it seems to be working, the team did not bring big stars to reinforce the squad, names with a low profile complemented the great squad, but the most valuable signing without a doubt is the continuity of Mbappé, the French team has created a spectacular trident with Messi and Neymar and Mbappé, players like Neymar are having a great season like in their best years with Barcelona, this trident has scored 21 goals and has turned the team into one of the top scorers in Europe, the team comes from a draw against Benfica in Champions League, but still leads group H, in Ligue 1 is one of the two teams that have not been defeated and if they maintain the great level they could take off from Marseille before the break for the World Cup in Qatar.
PSG motivated/Image: PSG_inside
PSG motivated/Image: PSG_inside
7:31 PM2 hours ago

Reims at risk following new format

Reims is playing its fifth consecutive season in Ligue 1, throughout all these the team has been sailing in different positions, being in the 19-20 season where they reached their best position, which was sixth place, the previous season the team was away from relegation, but also did not compete in the top 10, a normal season, For this new season the team after nine rounds, has seven points that place them in the seventeenth position, a position that this season will also be relegated to make way for the league with 18 teams, in their last match they drew two goals against Troyes, Reims has not won for four rounds and it seems that it will be five, as their rival is undefeated.
Reims in last match/Image: StadeDeReims
Reims in last match/Image: StadeDeReims
7:26 PM2 hours ago

Ten rounds of Ligue 1 and PSG hold the lead

Ligue 1 continues and as expected, the big challenge for the teams is to see who can beat PSG or at least take points from them, this time Reims will receive the leader in a season where 4 teams will be relegated, PSG has a devastating streak while Reims can not find a way to get more victories, the tournament is still young and many things can happen even this duel can be the beginning of something good or very bad.
7:21 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Reims vs PSG live stream of Matchday 10 of Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II, kick-off at 3:00 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo