Tigres vs Necaxa: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX 2022

Tune in here Tigres vs Necaxa Live Score in Liga MX 2022
What time is Tigres vs Necaxa match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV
Brazil: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Canal 5, TUDN, Afizzionados and ViX
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Background Tigres vs Necaxa
Tigres 0-0 Necaxa, Apertura 2022
Tigres 0-0 Necaxa, Apertura 2021
Tigres 1-1 Necaxa, Clausura 2021
Tigres 3-1 Necaxa, Apertura 2019
Tigres 3-2 Necaxa, Clausura 2019
Key player Necaxa
Key player Tigres
Last lineup Necaxa
Last lineup Tigres
Failure not to enter the Playoffs directly
"As I have always said, I am not afraid of the word failure and today we failed in our attempt to finish in the top four. But we failed with 30 points, don't forget that. Since this situation (playoffs) was invented, which I say is to make our soccer more mediocre, it is the first time that a team with 30 points will not qualify among the first four.