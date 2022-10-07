Tigres vs Necaxa: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX 2022
6:37 PMan hour ago

6:32 PMan hour ago

What time is Tigres vs Necaxa match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Necaxa of October 8th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV

Brazil: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV

United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:00 AM

Mexico: 7:00 PM on Canal 5, TUDN, Afizzionados and ViX

Paraguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

6:27 PMan hour ago

Background Tigres vs Necaxa

Although the Rayos have not been able to win in their last five visits to the Universitario Stadium, they have not lost in the last three meetings, including the game of the regular season of this championship where they played to a scoreless draw, where the Felinos, no matter how hard they tried, could not crack Luis Malagón's goal and now they will have to change their tactics in order to get the victory.

Tigres 0-0 Necaxa, Apertura 2022

Tigres 0-0 Necaxa, Apertura 2021

Tigres 1-1 Necaxa, Clausura 2021

Tigres 3-1 Necaxa, Apertura 2019

Tigres 3-2 Necaxa, Clausura 2019

6:22 PMan hour ago

Key player Necaxa

He had a complicated campaign with injuries and a drop in play, but if there is one man capable of making a difference in midfield and leading the Rayos to victory, it is Dieter Villalpando, who will need to have constant contact with the ball to be able to make a splash at the Volcán.
6:17 PMan hour ago

Key player Tigres

Despite not having one of his best seasons, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac finished as the third best scorer in the championship with eight goals, two of them in the last victory against San Luis, making him the player to watch for this match.
Image: Mexsport
6:12 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Necaxa

1 Luis Malagón, 6 Juan Pablo Segovia, 4 Alexis Peña, 3 Agustín Oliveros, 17 Brian García, 11 Facundo Batista, 16 José Esquivel, 8 Fernando Madrigal González, 9 Milton Gimenez, 18 Brayan Garnica, 10 Dieter Villalpando.
6:07 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 3 Samir, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 27 Jesús Angulo, 14 Jesús Garza, 19 Guido Pizarro, 5 Rafael Carioca, 22 Raymundo Fulgencio, 17 Francisco Córdova, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 9 Jordy Caicedo.
6:02 PMan hour ago

Failure not to enter the Playoffs directly

At the end of the match against San Luis, Miguel Herrera described as a "failure" the fact that Tigres did not advance directly to the Playoffs, despite having 30 points.

"As I have always said, I am not afraid of the word failure and today we failed in our attempt to finish in the top four. But we failed with 30 points, don't forget that. Since this situation (playoffs) was invented, which I say is to make our soccer more mediocre, it is the first time that a team with 30 points will not qualify among the first four.

5:57 PMan hour ago

Necaxa: to make a splash

With five games without a win at the end of the season, Necaxa still managed to enter the playoffs in 12th place, which is why they have nothing to lose and everything to gain, knowing that they will be the main victims in this match. As visitors, they have two wins, three draws and four losses.
5:52 PM2 hours ago

Tigres: to reach the Playoffs

Due to certain results in the regular season, the UANL Tigres were unable to qualify directly for the Playoffs; however, they have 30 points and are in fifth place, and for this match they are strong favorites to advance to the Quarterfinals. The Felinos played eight home games, winning five, drawing one and losing one.
5:47 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Tigres vs Necaxa match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
5:42 PM2 hours ago

