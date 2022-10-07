Cruz Azul vs Leon: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player from Leon
Victor Davila, 24 year old Chilean player, is playing his fourth tournament with Leon, the player has experience in Liga MX and in recent tournaments his scoring rate is at least five goals, for this tournament the player in fifteen games could only score four goals, decreasing his effectiveness, but at the same time understandable for the team's season, now in the playoffs the player must reappear to make his team stay in the first position.
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Uriel Antuna, forward, the player arrived to the team after a bad spell with Chivas, where he was expected to be one of the most important players on the field, his arrival to the team of the capital caused a lot of commotion due to the player's background, however, in his arrival the previous tournament he surprised everyone showing great level, this tournament was not so good, but he managed to play 16 games, in the last day he scored against Chivas and with the energy he celebrated he should help to win the pass to the playoffs.
Last alignment of Leon
Cota; Castillo, Barreiro, Tesillo, Dominguez; Campbell, Montes, Rodriguez, Moreno; Davila, Di Yorio.
Last Cruz Azul lineup
Corona; Funes, Dominguez, Ramirez; Rivero; Lira, Rodriguez, Huescas; Romero, Carneiro, Antuna.
Background
Cruz Azul 2-1 Leon
Leon 0-1 Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul 0-1 Leon
Leon 1-2 Cruz Azul
Leon 0-1 Cruz Azul
Leon 0-1 Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul 0-1 Leon
Leon 1-2 Cruz Azul
Leon 0-1 Cruz Azul
Arbitration quartet
Central: Fernando Guerrero. Assistants: Karen Diaz and Jorge Sanchez. Fourth official: Fernando Hernandez.
Leon to seize the last chance
Club Leon had a very irregular tournament with more defeats than victories in the tournament, this is unacceptable for the institution because a few tournaments ago it was the team that played the best soccer in Liga MX, unfortunately for the team, it has had many changes in both coaches and players, the previous year it was qualifying for the playoffs in third place, then the previous tournament it could not even access the playoffs and now in this tournament it was about to be out of the playoffs, Now, with the opportunity to enter the Liguilla and fight for the title, Club Leon will have to show that they can compete against a team on a roll. Their last match was a 2-2 draw against a Tijuana team that did not make it into the top twelve, and it will be great news for the institution to be able to qualify.
Cruz Azul at a high level
Cruz Azul closed the regular tournament in the best possible way, this all started after the 7-0 defeat against America, the change of coach brought to the team a solidity that had not been seen during the tournament, the team remained undefeated in the last seven rounds, scoring 19 of 21 possible points, the arrival of Potro, U17 world champion coach, gave back to the team the ability to play in a great way, although before his arrival, the team was one of the worst defenses of the tournament and was not able to score many goals, Cruz Azul was one of the worst defenders in the tournament and was unable to score many goals, by the end of the tournament they were unable to keep a clean sheet on many occasions, but they were able to generate more danger and thanks to this score to win, the match against Chivas on the last day is a clear example that the team takes advantage of their opportunities to score and leave few options to the rival, without a doubt before thinking about the Liguilla they must sell a great rival such as Leon.
Last call for the Liguilla
Cruz Azul and Leon will face each other this Saturday in a unique duel in search of a place in the Liguilla, both teams had a very irregular tournament so they barely reached a place in the playoffs, this is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining phases of Liga MX, and the quality of the squads is very good, Both teams will have to give their best to have a chance to fight for the title, as this tournament is very important for the selected players because they would be playing for a place in the World Cup in Qatar, what they did in the regular season is already in the past and this is practically a new tournament.