St. Johnstone vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish League Match
Inage: Twitter Celtic Football Club

11:05 PM12 minutes ago

Tune in here St. Johnstone vs Celtic Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for St. Johnstone vs Celtic live, as well as the latest information from McDiarmid Park Stadium.
11:00 PM17 minutes ago

How to watch St. Johnstone vs Celtic match live on TV and online?

The St. Johnstone vs Celtic match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: Paramount+.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
10:55 PM22 minutes ago

What time is St. Johnstone vs Celtic?

This is the kick-off time for the St. Johnstone vs Celtic match on October 8, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 hrs. - Star+ 
Bolivia: 7:30 hrs. - Star+ 
Brazil: 8:30 a.m. - Star+ 
Chile: 7:30 hrs. - Star+ 
Colombia: 6:30 hrs. - Star+ 
Ecuador: 6:30 hrs. - Star+ 
Spain: 13:30 hrs. - 
Mexico: 6:00 hrs. - Star+ 
Paraguay: 7:30 hrs. - Star+ 
Peru: 6:30 hrs. - Star+ 
Uruguay: 8:30 hrs. - Star+ 
10:50 PM27 minutes ago

Key player at Celtic

One of the players to take into account in Celtic is Joao Filipe, the 23-year-old attacker on the left side, born in Portugal, has played eight games in the current edition of the Scottish League, in which he already has five assists and four goals, against Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Rangers.
10:45 PM32 minutes ago

Key player at St. Johnstone

One of the key players in St. Johnstone is Steve May, the 29-year-old Scottish-born center forward, has played eight games so far in the Scottish League 2022-2023, in which he already has three assists and two goals, these against; Motherwell and Dundee United.
10:40 PM37 minutes ago

History St. Johnstone vs Celtic

In total, the two sides have met 149 times, Celtic dominate the record with 103 wins, there have been 25 draws and St. Johnstone have won 21.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Celtic with 354 goals to St. Johnstone's 120.
10:35 PM42 minutes ago

Actuality - Celtic

Celtic has been having an outstanding performance in the Scottish League 2022-2023, because after playing eight games they are in the number one position in the standings with 21 points, this score was achieved after winning seven games, not drawing any and losing one, they have also scored 27 goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of +23.
  • Last three matches

St. Mirren 2-0 Celtic
Celtic 2-1 Motherwell
RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic

10:30 PMan hour ago

Actuality - St. Johnstone

St. Johnstone has had a poor performance in the current edition of the Scottish League, as after playing a total of eight matches, they are in ninth place in the standings with 10 points, this after winning three matches, drawing one and losing five, leaving a goal difference of -3 after scoring 10 goals and conceding 13.
  • Last three matches

St. Johnstone 0-0 Ross County
Dundee United 1-2 St. Johnstone
Kilmarnock 2-1 St. Johnstone

10:25 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the McDiarmid Park Stadium

The match between St. Johnstone and Celtic will take place at McDiarmid Park Stadium in the city of Perth (Scotland), the stadium is where St. Johnstone Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1989 and has a capacity for approximately 10,700 spectators.
Image: dailyrecord.co
Image: dailyrecord.co
10:20 PMan hour ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match St. Johnstone vs Celtic, valid for matchday 10 of the Scottish League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
