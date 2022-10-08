Rangers vs St. Mirren: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible St. Mirren line-up
For his part, Stephen Robinson may line up with the following eleven to face Rangers. Carson, Fraser, Gogic, Gallagher, Dunne, Tanser, Baccus, Erhahon, O'Hara, Kiltie and Ayunga.
Possible Rangers lineup
Giovanni may field the following eleven to face St. Mirren. Mcgregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Jack, Lundstram, Matondo, Arfield, Kent and Colak.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Rangers vs St. Mirren of 8th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Rangers vs St. Mirren can be seen on the Rangers channel and on the Scottish Premiership channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 265 times. Rangers have won more matches than their rival, with a difference of 149 victories. Giovanni's team has won 182 times, while Mirren have won in 33 matches. In 50 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Scottish Premiership standings
As for the locals, Rangers are in second place with 19 points. They are two points behind the leader, Celtic. So far, they have six wins, one draw and one defeat, against the first-placed team.
On the other side, St. Mirren is looking for the Champions League places. They are in third place with 15 points, four behind Rangers and six behind Celtic.
Champions League
Rangers played a midweek game in the Champions League. The Glaswegians had to travel to Liverpool to face Klopp's team at Anfield. The match was won by the English team by 2-0. The goals were scored by Alexander Arnold and Salah. Giovanni's team, still, has not achieved any victory so far in the Champions League. At the moment, they are in last place with zero points, ahead of Ajax with three points.
St. Mirren's last match
The visitors beat Livingston 2-1, a last minute winner, as they scored in the last minute. The first half ended with the scoreboard showing a goalless draw. Neither side was taking any risks, but it is true that the home side wanted a victory to continue fighting for the top positions in the Scottish Premiership. The first goal came in the 70th minute, thanks to Baccus' goal. When it seemed that the three points would stay at home, Anderson equalized with four minutes to go. But in the final moments, Greive became a hero after scoring the winning goal. In the end, Mirren secured an important victory in the final minutes of the game.
Last game for Rangers
The Rangers achieved a great victory in their visit to Tynecastle Stadium. Giovanni's team started from the beginning of the match. Colak got the first two goals of the match in less than thirty minutes. Half-time arrived with 0-2 on the scoreboard. With the light half sentenced, Morelos and Kent finished apuntiltillar a great result for the Rangers and reap three very important points. The match ended with a 0-4 scoreline.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Rangers vs St. Mirren this Saturday, October 8 at 16.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to matchday 10 of the Scottish Premiership. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.