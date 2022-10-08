Getafe vs Real Madrid: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Getafe vs Real Madrid in the LaLiga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Getafe vs Real Madrid match in the LaLiga.
What time is Getafe vs Real Madrid match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Getafe vs Real Madrid of October 08th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid live
The match will be broadcasted on Sky.
If you want to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid in streaming, you can watch it on Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid in streaming, you can watch it on Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 27th time that these two teams will meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the history and cut the balance, where the balance is very leaning towards Los Blancos, Real Madrid has 21 wins, 2 draws and 3 victories for Getafe.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, there is not so much difference in the scales, as Madrid have 3 wins, leaving 1 draw and 1 win for Getafe.
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe, Apr 9, 2022, Spanish First Division
Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid, 2 Jan, 2022, Spanish First Division
Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid, Apr 18, 2021, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe, 9 Feb, 2021, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe, 2 Jul, 2020, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe, Apr 9, 2022, Spanish First Division
Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid, 2 Jan, 2022, Spanish First Division
Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid, Apr 18, 2021, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe, 9 Feb, 2021, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe, 2 Jul, 2020, Spanish First Division
How are Getafe coming?
The locals are coming from a regular streak, coming from losing 2-1 against Real Valladolid, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, so they will want to change this streak, avoiding defeats.
Getafe 2-3 Real Valladolid, 1 Oct, 2022, Spanish First Division
Osasuna 0-2 Getafe, 18 Sep, 2022, Spanish First Division
Getafe 2-1 Real Sociedad, 11 Sep, 2022, Spanish First Division
Valencia 5-1 Getafe, 4 Sep, 2022, Spanish First Division
Getafe 0-0 Villarreal, 28 Aug, 2022, Spanish First Division
Getafe 2-3 Real Valladolid, 1 Oct, 2022, Spanish First Division
Osasuna 0-2 Getafe, 18 Sep, 2022, Spanish First Division
Getafe 2-1 Real Sociedad, 11 Sep, 2022, Spanish First Division
Valencia 5-1 Getafe, 4 Sep, 2022, Spanish First Division
Getafe 0-0 Villarreal, 28 Aug, 2022, Spanish First Division
How are Real Madrid coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their recent win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team.
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, 5 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna, 2 Oct, 2022, Spanish First Division
Atlético Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid 18 Sep, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig, 14 Sep, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca, 11 Sep, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, 5 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna, 2 Oct, 2022, Spanish First Division
Atlético Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid 18 Sep, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig, 14 Sep, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca, 11 Sep, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Watch out for this Getafe player
The Turkish striker, Enes Ünal has had a not very good performance, playing in 7 games as a starter and none as a substitute, scoring 2 goals, being the main striker of the team, but having a poor performance, so he will want to reverse that situation.
Watch out for this Madrid player
Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr has performed well, playing in 10 games between Laliga and the UEFA Champions League, scoring 7 goals and 2 assists, being the main striker of the team, responding to the team and silencing the criticism he has received throughout his stay at Real Madrid
Player of the match
Rodrygo was voted best player of the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk match by the UEFA Observers' Group. The Brazilian made his debut after 13 minutes with a right-footed shot and was involved in the play that led to the second:
"I'm very happy to score a goal and provide an assist, although the most important thing is the victory. We played a great game and we leave with the best possible sensations".
"The Champions League is a very special competition for me since the first time I played," said the Brazilian.
"I'm very happy to score a goal and provide an assist, although the most important thing is the victory. We played a great game and we leave with the best possible sensations".
"The Champions League is a very special competition for me since the first time I played," said the Brazilian.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Getafe vs Real Madrid LaLiga match. The match will take place at the Estadio Alfonso Pérez, at 15:00.