Portimonense vs Porto: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Primeira Liga

For the Algarve coach, the reception of the national champion "has no secrets": "We have to know how to stop F.C. Porto very well to be able to put them in sense, threaten and go looking to hurt them. Knowing how to get into the game is very important, because these teams always come in very strong, determined to resolve things early on their side".
"But that has passed. It hasn't shaken our confidence levels and tomorrow [Saturday] we will have a totally different battle ahead. And different, in the sense that the opponent's power is tremendous and it will be a different game from Vizela. our humility and our will to work, we will try to compete and fight for the points", he underlined.
Speak, Conceição
“IT IS UP TO US TO LOOK FOR THE FORMULA TO GET THE THREE POINTS”
OCTOBER 7, 2022 8:40 am
Sérgio Conceição previewed Portimonense-FC Porto from the 9th round of the League (Saturday, 18:00)
After the first European victory of the season, FC Porto is once again focusing its attention on the League, whose 9th round has an always difficult trip to Portimão Estádio, where the Dragons face Portimonense (Saturday, 6:00 pm, Sport TV). In the projection of the match, Sérgio Conceição recalled the usual difficulties of playing in the Algarve and appealed to the characteristics of the team he commands to continue the two most recent results. At the start of this round, FC Porto is in 2nd place with 19 points, three less than Benfica, while the Algarve are in 6th position, with 15.
“I don't care about history, as you already know. The games are different, the teams have different players and they live in different moments. It's a game against a quality team, which is making the best start ever in the League, and it's always a difficult field. We look at the collective and we see the players who have individual quality and who make Portimonense a difficult team. It is up to us to go looking for the formula to get the three points, which are important in our journey", began by saying the coach of the national champions, who revealed an important loss at FC Porto for the near future: "Otávio is part of the 25 players available, in which Pepe is not, who sprained his knee with some seriousness. He will not be in this or the next games.”
“We look at what our work is and we always work on the different moments of the team to correct what there is to correct and to give them more things. We have already lost important points on our way in the championship and we don't want it to happen again”, continued Sérgio Conceição, referring to the team's less good moment before the stop for international commitments of national teams. Even so, “it is part of the life of a coach and of the players themselves”, as is the requirement that characterizes FC Porto fans, but “it is important to realize that all together we are few to be stronger”. For the coach of national champions, the solidity of the team is essential for it to stay on the path to good results.
“We are always looking for solidity, to be permanently connected and without ups and downs, but when those downs happen, they cannot make us lose points. We seek to be a strong team with the daily work, regardless of the games ahead. It is very important to find that solidity and continuity in our team. If we have a strong competitive spirit and are always at our best, we are closer to winning. Each of us tries to be better today than we were yesterday and so on. We always want to be an emotionally strong team and always ready to compete at the highest level”, concluded the blue and white coach.
