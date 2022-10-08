Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch here Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao live score
Speak, Sampaoli!
"We haven't talked about reinforcements yet. I will make it clear when these games are over. Now what I focus on is the present. The future is very far away, even if it is a month because there are eleven games "I focused on the players we have and then we will know something with more clarity. We have to find the level that got them fourth in LaLiga. We have to get those players back and much later see if something needs to be replaced. There are eleven games that are like ten years and I can't think ten years from now."
"The force in the areas is important to win games. If there is no qualitative reality, it has to be organizational. We have to see how we supply with the group that there are players who are not ideal. Football is a globality and with it we must make it work. There are players who can change the popular euphoria. It has to come from the field up and not the other way around. That way we will have a point in common with the people". In addition, he spoke about his reasons for coming: "The main reason is the people who signed me at the time, which is the same that requires me now and I have a lot of confidence in them. At the time when Sevilla lived there was the option to come and although for a coach it's not the ideal situation with so many immediate games, football doesn't give you the option of choice and I'm here. I'm not afraid and it's an opportunity for me to see how to change that. It has similarities with Marseille, they are periods that turn into a premature ending because the team didn't produce what people expected and we had to come in really fast and play really fast. So the situations are very different because the above is known to whoever was there, not me."
"I can't ask for anything because it's difficult for people to make mistakes and they will express what they feel. We have to create unity with the stands because all the force that is generated here has to be against the rival, not against what they think of me, at that time I made a decision that I felt, which I probably didn't like, but it was a life decision and the public has the right to express themselves." He also spoke of saying goodbye to Lopetegui: "He did merit here by being fired like that by the stands. It was an important gesture for a coach who deserves it."
Finally, he spoke about Acuña and Papu Gómez: "I know Marcos very well because I had him in the national team and nothing will be saved. He is a player with a very high degree of humility and competitiveness. If he has 50% for Sera, he will be. to what Papu said, "it is normal that with a World Cup so close, the player has that in mind. But I think only of the club and I hope that the situation changes for the well-being of Sevilla. What happens to Papu is normal and also."
Sevilla
Speak, Unai!
The red-black goalkeeper believes that this October will mark the team's future for the season
Unai Simón appeared before the press during the week in which the lions visit Sevilla FC at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Saturday, 18:30). The Athletic Club goalkeeper evaluates the start of the championship he is completing very positively: “We made a good start to LaLiga and we hope it continues like that. At the moment we are in positions in the Champions League, as a result of the good games we played. It's normal for people to get excited. We're third and we're playing a great game, even in the games we didn't win. We have to be careful because there's a long season left and that's too long, but this team will always compete.”
Despite these good results, rojiblanco 1 keeps its feet on the ground: “I don't look at the data or give it importance. We now have a very complicated month ahead of us and we will see where we are positioned for the season. I think it will be a good test to show that we want to be at the top of the table”.
Asked about the few goals conceded so far, four in seven games, Simón recognizes that they have changed the way they defend, although last year they also did a good job in that aspect: we conceded few goals, but this year we have more possession of the ball and they give us few chances because we press a lot from above, we recover a lot of balls in the rival field and we don't let them reach the area. Last year we defended more, retreated in our field and went for the counterattack and now we do that in the rival field. It is the risk we take.”
Finally, the red-black goalkeeper highlighted the virtues of his next rival, in addition to the fact that he is in a bad moment: “It's never good to catch Sevilla, especially at home. They have a very competitive squad, a very competitive coach, champion class players. Now he's not having fun, but he's not going to be down there and you don't know when he's going to hit that rush. We have to go prepared and know that it is a very difficult rival to beat.”
Speak, Valverde!
“It's going to be complicated. Let's see if we can win. I hope for the best in Sevilla and I want to see an Atlético that competes from the first to the last minute, that wants to win from the beginning and that faces the game with the same enthusiasm that we have done so far”.
“There may be variations with the new coach, but we have to focus on what is ours. They will be motivated because your situation is complicated. They have the resources for that and for pushing. We have to play our games and try to make the game go our way”.