FC Volendam vs Ajax: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Semifinal Match

Tune in here FC Volendam vs Ajax Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for FC Volendam vs Ajax live, as well as the latest information from Kras Stadion Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match FC Volendam vs Ajax live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch FC Volendam vs Ajax match live on TV and online?
The FC Volendam vs Ajax match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: ESPN+.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is FC Volendam vs Ajax?
This is the kick-off time for the FC Volendam vs Ajax match on October 8, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 11:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 16:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 11:30 hrs. - Star+
Key player at Ajax
One of the players to take into account in Ajax is Brian Brobbey, the 20 year-old right-sided attacker born in the Netherlands, has played eight games in the current edition of the Eredivisie in which he already has two assists and three goals, against Fortuna Sittard, Utrecht and Heerenveen.
Key player at FC Volendam
One of the key players in FC Volendam is Daryl van Mieghem, the 32-year-old Dutch-born left-sided attacker has played eight games so far in the Eredivisie 2022-2023, in which he already has two assists and two goals, against Groningem and N.E.C. Nijmegen.
History FC Volendam vs Ajax
In total, the two sides have met 52 times, Ajax dominate the record with 38 wins, there have been seven draws and FC Volendam have won seven.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Ajax with 152 goals to FC Volendam's 50.
Actuality - Ajax
Ajax has been having an outstanding performance in the Eredivisie 2022-2023, because after playing eight matches they are in the number two position in the standings with 19 points, this score was achieved after winning six matches, drawing one and losing one, they have also scored 23 goals and conceded six, for a goal difference of +17.
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Ajax
- Last three matches
Actuality - FC Volendam
FC Volendam has been playing a very bad role in the current edition of the Eredivisie. After playing a total of eight matches, they are in the 18th position in the standings with five points, this after winning one match, drawing two and losing five, leaving a goal difference of -15 after scoring eight goals and conceding 23.
FC Volendam 2-3 Go Ahead Eagles
- Last three matches
FC Volendam 2-3 Go Ahead Eagles
Vitesse 1-1 FC Volendam
Fortuna Sittard 2-0 FC Volendam
The match will be played at the Kras Stadion Stadium
The match between FC Volendam and Ajax will take place at the Kras Stadion Stadium in the city of Volendam (The Netherlands), the stadium is where the Volendam Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1975 and has a capacity for approximately 6,990 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the FC Volendam vs Ajax match, valid for matchday nine of the Eredivisie 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.