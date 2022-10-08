Boca Juniors vs Aldosivi: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
Image: VAVEL

8:51 PM20 minutes ago

8:46 PM25 minutes ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Aldosivi match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Aldosivi of 9th October 2022 in several countries:


Argentina: 6:00 PM en VIX y TNT Sports

Bolivia: 5:00 PM ESPN and VIX

Brazil: 6:00  PM in Star +

Chile: 6:00 PM en ESPN y VIX

Colombia: 4:00 PM in ESPN and VIX

Ecuador: 4:00 PM in ESPN and VIX

USA:(ET): 5:00 PM in Paramount+ and TyC Sports, VIX

Spain: 11:00 PM No transmission

Mexico: 4:00 PM in Star+, VIX, and Fanatiz

Paraguay: 6:00 PM in ESPN and VIX

Peru: 4:00 PM in ESPN and VIX

Uruguay: 6:00 PM in ESPN and VIX

8:41 PM30 minutes ago

Key player Aldosivi

José Devecchi | This Aldosivi goalkeeper will have to perform well to stop Boca Juniors' dangerous offense. His height of 1.90 meters is very useful to go out into the box to cut crosses and stop shots from set pieces.

 

8:36 PM35 minutes ago

Key player Boca Juniors

Dario Benedetto | This Argentine player is one of the Xeneize team's star players and his eye for goal is one of his greatest virtues. Benedetto, a 32-year-old striker, is very vertical and fast. His dribbling ability is a great virtue and a headache for opponents.

8:31 PM40 minutes ago

Last lineup Aldosivi

José Devecchi, Nicolás Valentini, Ian Escobar, Emanuel Iñiguez, Mario López, Marcelo Meli, Francisco Cerro, Matías Pisano, Leandro Maciel, Martín Cauteruccio, Santiago Silva.
8:26 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Boca Juniors

Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Gabriel Aranda, Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Martín Payero, Óscar Romero; Luca Langoni, Darío Benedetto.
8:21 PMan hour ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Boca Juniors vs Aldovi will be Silvio Trucco; Pablo González, first line; Andrés Barbieri, second line; Yamil Possi, fourth assistant.
8:16 PMan hour ago

How does Aldosivi arrive?

On the other hand, the Aldosivi club, led by Leandro Somoza, lives a very different reality from its rival this afternoon and arrives as a 'victim' to this match against Boca. The natives of Mar de la Plata are in the last position of the table with only 16 points after 23 matches played, after 4 ties, 15 defeats and 4 wins, the most recent one against Barracas Central, where Aldosivi won 2 goals to 0.
8:11 PMan hour ago

How does Boca Juniors arrive?

The Xeneize, led by Hugo Ibarra, continues in search of its leadership that could give it the championship and access to the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. Club Boca Juniors is in the second position of the table with 42 points after 22 games played, one less than the leader Atlético Tucumán; this is due to the fact that Boca's last game against Gimnasia was suspended after 9 minutes due to several disturbances outside the stadium that affected the development of the game. Thus, Boca Juniors postponed its matchday 23 and arrives to this match after having defeated Vélez by the minimum at La Bombonera with a goal scored by Javier Morales.
8:06 PMan hour ago

Matchday 24

This afternoon, Sunday's activity corresponding to the 24th round of the Argentine First Division will have a match in the capital of the Argentine country with a very attractive, but somewhat uneven, game. La Bombonera stadium will host a match where two teams want to go for the three points and not let go units in this last final stretch of the competition. On the one hand, Boca Juniors wants to take advantage of its home advantage to return to the top of the table, and on the other hand, Aldosivi needs the three points to get out of the last place in the standings.
8:01 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Stadium La Bombonera

The Boca Juniors - Aldosivi match will be played at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 pm (ET).
7:56 PMan hour ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga Profesional Match: Boca Juniors - Aldosivi Live Updates!

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

