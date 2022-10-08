Boca Juniors vs Aldosivi: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Boca Juniors - Aldosivi Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors - Aldosivi with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match. Stay tuned with us in VAVEL USA!
What time is Boca Juniors vs Aldosivi match for Liga Profesional?
This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Aldosivi of 9th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 PM en VIX y TNT Sports
Bolivia: 5:00 PM ESPN and VIX
Brazil: 6:00 PM in Star +
Chile: 6:00 PM en ESPN y VIX
Colombia: 4:00 PM in ESPN and VIX
Ecuador: 4:00 PM in ESPN and VIX
USA:(ET): 5:00 PM in Paramount+ and TyC Sports, VIX
Spain: 11:00 PM No transmission
Mexico: 4:00 PM in Star+, VIX, and Fanatiz
Paraguay: 6:00 PM in ESPN and VIX
Peru: 4:00 PM in ESPN and VIX
Uruguay: 6:00 PM in ESPN and VIX
Key player Aldosivi
José Devecchi | This Aldosivi goalkeeper will have to perform well to stop Boca Juniors' dangerous offense. His height of 1.90 meters is very useful to go out into the box to cut crosses and stop shots from set pieces.
Key player Boca Juniors
Dario Benedetto | This Argentine player is one of the Xeneize team's star players and his eye for goal is one of his greatest virtues. Benedetto, a 32-year-old striker, is very vertical and fast. His dribbling ability is a great virtue and a headache for opponents.
Last lineup Aldosivi
José Devecchi, Nicolás Valentini, Ian Escobar, Emanuel Iñiguez, Mario López, Marcelo Meli, Francisco Cerro, Matías Pisano, Leandro Maciel, Martín Cauteruccio, Santiago Silva.
Last lineup Boca Juniors
Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Gabriel Aranda, Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Martín Payero, Óscar Romero; Luca Langoni, Darío Benedetto.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Boca Juniors vs Aldovi will be Silvio Trucco; Pablo González, first line; Andrés Barbieri, second line; Yamil Possi, fourth assistant.
How does Aldosivi arrive?
On the other hand, the Aldosivi club, led by Leandro Somoza, lives a very different reality from its rival this afternoon and arrives as a 'victim' to this match against Boca. The natives of Mar de la Plata are in the last position of the table with only 16 points after 23 matches played, after 4 ties, 15 defeats and 4 wins, the most recent one against Barracas Central, where Aldosivi won 2 goals to 0.
How does Boca Juniors arrive?
The Xeneize, led by Hugo Ibarra, continues in search of its leadership that could give it the championship and access to the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. Club Boca Juniors is in the second position of the table with 42 points after 22 games played, one less than the leader Atlético Tucumán; this is due to the fact that Boca's last game against Gimnasia was suspended after 9 minutes due to several disturbances outside the stadium that affected the development of the game. Thus, Boca Juniors postponed its matchday 23 and arrives to this match after having defeated Vélez by the minimum at La Bombonera with a goal scored by Javier Morales.
Matchday 24
This afternoon, Sunday's activity corresponding to the 24th round of the Argentine First Division will have a match in the capital of the Argentine country with a very attractive, but somewhat uneven, game. La Bombonera stadium will host a match where two teams want to go for the three points and not let go units in this last final stretch of the competition. On the one hand, Boca Juniors wants to take advantage of its home advantage to return to the top of the table, and on the other hand, Aldosivi needs the three points to get out of the last place in the standings.
The match will be played at the Stadium La Bombonera
The Boca Juniors - Aldosivi match will be played at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 pm (ET).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga Profesional Match: Boca Juniors - Aldosivi Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.