Crystal Palace vs Leeds United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

How to watchCrystal Palace vs Leeds United live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Crystal Palace vs Leeds United live on TV, your options is: SiriusXM FC.
If you want to watch directly stream it: USA Network.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Crystal Palace vs Leeds United?
This is the kick-off time for the Crystal Palace vs Leeds United match on October 9, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 14:00 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. - Paramount+
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Key player at Leeds United
One of the players to take into account in Leeds United is Luis Sinisterra, the 23-year-old Colombian-born left-sided attacker, has played six games so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, in those matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, against Everton and Brentford.
Key player at Crystal Palace
One of the most outstanding players in Crystal Palace is Wilfried Zaha, the 29-year-old Ivory Coast-born left-sided attacker, has played six games so far in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored four goals, against Liverpool, Aston Villa twice and Brentford.
History Crystal Palace vs Leeds United
In total, the two sides have met 67 times, Leeds United dominate the record with 31 wins, there have been 18 draws and Crystal Palace have won 18 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Leeds United with 98 goals to Crystal Palace's 65.
Actuality - Leeds United
Leeds United has not been having a good performance so far in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing seven games, is in the 12th position of the standings with nine points, this after winning two games, drawing three and losing two, also has scored 10 goals but has conceded 10, for a goal difference of 0.
- Last three matches
Brentford 5-2 Leeds United
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa
Actuality - Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace has not had a good season so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, because after playing seven matches, they are in the 17th position in the standings with six points, this is the result of winning one match, drawing three and losing three. They have also scored eight goals and conceded 11, for a goal difference of -3.
- Last three matches
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
The match will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium
The match between Crystal Palace vs Leeds United will take place at Selhurst Park Stadium in the city of London (England), the stadium is where Crystal Palace Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1924 and has a capacity for approximately 25,500 spectators.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Crystal Palace vs Leeds United match, valid for date 10 of the Premier League 2022-2023.
