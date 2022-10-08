Roma vs Lecce: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Roma vs Lecce live?
If you want to watch Roma vs Lecce live on TV, your choice is Paramount +
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Roma vs Lecce match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Player to watch at Lecce
Lorenzo Colombo, Italian center forward of 20 years, his card belongs to Milan, with the national team of Italy under 20 has played 11 games in which he scored a goal, a player with these characteristics is very important for the club and that is why Milan has decided to transfer him to take experience, in the Italian cup already scored a goal, but in three league games has not converted with Lecce.
Player to watch at Roma
Paulo Dybala arrived at Roma in this summer market to reinforce the squad led by Mourinho. This is one of the players who are taking the spotlight this season with the Roman team. In this season, the Argentine striker has already scored four goals and two assists, being the top scorer of the team.
How does Lecce arrive?
The Lecce is a team that has been constant in rising and falling categories in Italian football and although its history places it as an irregular team, in recent years has wanted to excel in the Serie A, its previous participation in Serie A was in the 2019-20 season, in that season was fighting with the Genoa to avoid falling to Serie B, but in the end Lecce could not avoid relegation, the 2020-21 season, was very good for the team managing to take the first place with 71 points, the team was the best in Serie B had only 5 defeats, this led him back to Serie A, although so far they have only added a victory, but have three games without winning. Right now they are 13º with 7 points and two points ahead of the relegation zone.
How is AS Roma coming along?
Roma has started the 2022-2023 Serie A season as one of the teams with the most changes and with the best intentions to fight for one more Italian Calcio title, in addition to continuing to be managed by Mourinho. Roma is one of the biggest teams in Italy and is looking to have a good year to fight tooth and nail with Juve, Milan and Inter to be at the top of Serie A. The reigning UEFA Conference League champions are coming off a home defeat against Real Betis and a tough time at the top of the group in the Europa League. In their last match in Serie A they were able to beat Inter and are now with 16 points in the sixth position, one point away from the Champions League and four points behind the current leaders Napoli.
Background
A total of 34 times Roma and Lecce have met with a balance of 23 wins for Roma, two for Lecce and nine times the match ended in a draw. The última time that these two teams met was in January 2022 in which Roma won in the round of 16 in the Coppa Italia by 3-1. While the ú last clash in Serie A was in February 2020 where Roma goleó by 4-0, team that has won the three ú last clashes. While for the last victory of Lecce you have to go back to 2012 when they won 4-2.
Venue: The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Rome, which was built in 1953 and has a capacity of 70634 spectators.
Preview of the match
Roma and Lecce meet in the match of the 9th round of Serie A
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Roma vs Lecce in Serie A
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.