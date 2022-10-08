Heerenveen vs PSV Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Heerenveen vs PSV in the Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Heerenveen vs PSV match in the Eredivisie.
What time is Heerenveen vs PSV match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Heerenveen vs PSV of October 09th, in several countries:
México: 09:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 11:45 horas
Chile: 10:45 horas
Colombia: 09:45 horas
Perú: 09:45 horas
EE.UU.: 10:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 09:45 horas
Uruguay: 11:45 horas
Paraguay: 10:45 horas
España: 16:45 horas
Where and how to watch Heerenveen vs PSV live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Heerenveen vs PSV in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 22nd time that these two teams meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and cut the balance, which is very leaning to the side of PSV, where the latter have 8 wins, 9 draws and 4 wins for Heerenveen.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, there is not much difference in the scales, as PSV have 3 wins, leaving 2 draws and 0 wins for Heerenveen.
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Heerenveen, 20 Feb, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 1-1 PSV Eindhoven 28 Nov, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Heerenveen, 2 May, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 2-2 PSV Eindhoven 6 Dec, 2020, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Heerenveen, 24 Nov, 2019, Dutch Eredivisie
How are Heerenveen coming?
The locals are coming from a regular streak, coming from a 2-2 draw against Emmen, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, so they will want to change this streak, avoiding defeats.
FC Emmen 0-0 Heerenveen, 2 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 2-1 FC Twente, 18 Sep, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 5-0 Heerenveen, 10 Sep, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 0-0 NEC Nijmegen, 4 Sep, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 2-1 Fortuna Sittard 27 Aug, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
How are PSV coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their recent win against FC Zürich in the UEFA Europa League, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team.
FC Zürich 1-5 PSV Eindhoven, 6 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa League
SC Cambuur 3-0 PSV Eindhoven, 1 Oct, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 4-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 18 Sep, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 1-0 RKC Waalwijk, 11 Sep, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Bodo/Glimt, 8 Sep, 2022, UEFA Europa League
Watch out for this Heerenveen player
The Dutch striker, Sydney Van Hooijdonk has had a regular performance, playing in 8 games as a starter and none as a substitute, scoring 4 goals, being the main striker of the team, but having a poor performance, so he will want to reverse that situation, having an average goal per 2 games.
Watch out for this PSV player
Dutch striker Cody Gakpo has had a good performance, playing in 8 games, scoring 8 goals and 6 assists, being the main striker of the team, responding to the team, having an average goal per game, will he be able to continue with that streak?
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Eredivisie match Heerenveen vs PSV. The match will take place at the Abe Lenstra Stadion, at 10:45.