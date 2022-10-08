Cremonese vs Napoli Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cremonese vs Napoli in the Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cremonese vs Napoli match in the Serie A.
What time is Cremonese vs Napoli match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Cremonese vs Napoli of October 09th, in several countries: México: 11:00 horas CDMX Argentina: 13:00 horas Chile: 12:00 horas Colombia: 11:00 horas Perú: 11:00 horas EE.UU.: 12:00 horas ET Ecuador: 11:00 horas Uruguay: 13:00 horas Paraguay: 12:0 horas España: 18:00 horas
Where and how to watch Cremonese vs Napoli live
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Cremonese vs Napoli in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the twentieth time that these two teams will meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and cut the balance, which is very leaning to Napoli's side, where the latter have 9 wins, 8 draws and 1 win for Cremonese.
Last 5 meetings
1995/1996, Matchday 25, US Cremonese 1-1 Napoli, Serie A
1995/1996, Matchday 8, Napoli 0-0 US Cremonese, Serie A
1994/1995, Matchday 15, Napoli 1-0 US Cremonese, Serie A
1994/1995, Matchday 2, US Cremonese 2-0 Napoli, Serie A
1993/1994, Matchday 19, Napoli 2-1 US Cremonese, Serie A
How are Cremonese coming?
The locals are coming from a regular streak, coming from a 2-2 draw against Lecce, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 losses, so they will want to change this streak, avoiding defeats.
Lecce 1-1 Cremonese, 2 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Cremonese 0-4 Lazio, 18 Sep, 2022, Italian Serie A
Atalanta 1-1 Cremonese, 11 Sep, 2022, Italian Serie A
Cremonese 0-0 Sassuolo, 4 Sep, 2022, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 3-1 Cremonese, 30 Aug, 2022, Italy Serie A
How are Napoli coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, going through a good streak, having their recent win against Ajax in the UEFA Europa League which ended in a drubbing, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team.
Ajax Amsterdam 1-6 Napoli, 4 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Napoli 3-1 Torino, 1 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 1-2 Napoli, 18 Sep, 2022, Italian Serie A
Rangers 0-3 Napoli, 14 Sep, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Napoli 1-0 Spezia, 10 Sep, 2022, Italy Serie A
Watch out for this Cremonese player
The Nigerian striker, David Okereke has had a regular performance, playing in 8 games as a starter and none as a substitute, scoring 2 goals, being the main striker of the team, but having a poor performance, so he will want to reverse that situation, having an average goal per 4 games.
Watch out for this Napoli player
Georgian striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has performed well, playing in 7 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 5 goals and 1 assists, being the main striker of the team, responding to the team, having an average of 0.62 goals per game.
They sign for the win
Napoli thrashed Ajax on their visit to Amsterdam by a score of 1-6 and positioned themselves as leaders of Group B of the Champions League by adding their third consecutive victory and becoming the most incisive team in the competition, after beating Liverpool 4-1 and Glasgow Rangers 0-3, keeping a perfect pace in the UEFA Champions League.
In the first meeting between the two sides since the 1969 Fairs Cup, Giacomo Raspadori scored twice, Giovani Di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giovanni Simeone scored for Napoli.
