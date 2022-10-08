Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Barcelona vs Celta Vigo in the LaLiga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match in the LaLiga.
What time is Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Celta Vigo of October 09th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo live
The match will be broadcasted on Sky.
The match will be broadcasted on Sky.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo in streaming you can watch it on Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the twentieth time that these two teams meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the history and cut the balance, which is very leaning to the side of the Azulgranas, Barcelona has 10 wins, 25 draws and 5 wins for Celta.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, there is not so much difference in the scales, as the Culés have 2 wins, leaving 2 draws and 1 win for Celta.
Barcelona 3-1 Celta Vigo, 10 May, 2022, Spanish First Division
Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona, 6 Nov, 2021, Spanish First Division
Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo, 16 May, 2021, Spanish First Division
Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona, 1 Oct, 2020, Spanish First Division
Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona, 27 Jun, 2020, Spanish First Division
How is Barcelona coming?
The locals are coming from a regular streak, coming from losing 1-0 against Inter Milan, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, so they will want to change this streak, avoiding defeats.
Internazionale 1-0 Barcelona, 4 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona, 1 Oct, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 3-0 Elche, 17 Sep, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona, 13 Sep, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Cádiz 0-4 Barcelona, 10 Sep, 2022, Spanish First Division
How are Celta de Vigo coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a regular performance, having their recent win against Real Betis Donetsk in LaLiga, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a not very favorable streak for the team.
Celta Vigo 1-0 Real Betis, 2 Oct, 2022, Spanish First Division
Valencia 3-0 Celta Vigo, 17 Sep, 2022, Spanish First Division
Atlético Madrid 4-1 Celta Vigo, 10 Sep, 2022, Spanish First Division
Celta Vigo 3-0 Cádiz, 2 Sep, 2022, Spanish First Division
Gerona 0-1 Celta Vigo, 26 Aug, 2022, Spanish First Division
Watch out for this Barcelona player
The Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski has had a very good performance, playing in 6 games as a starter and one as a substitute, scoring 9 goals and 2 assists, being the main striker of the team, having a good performance, so he will want to continue with that situation, having an average of 1.28 goals per game
Watch out for these Celta players
Spanish striker Iago Aspas has had a good performance, playing in 7 games in Laliga, scoring 5 goals and 1 assist, being the main striker of the team, responding to the team and showing why he should be considered by his national team in this World Cup.
He throws a dart
The midfielder Miralem Pjanic, former Barcelona player, criticized the coach Ronald Koeman, who coached him in the culé club and practically did not give him the opportunity to play.
The Bosnian revealed that with Koeman "the matches were not prepared" and said that "I was very surprised when I saw the training sessions with Koeman. They were without intensity, without tactics, without ideas", he stated that now that Xavi is there were changes.
"Now I have seen a good preparation, very good, as I did at Juventus, where we won everything. Now they are training with a lot of intensity and the coach and his staff were very clear with us: 'This year we are going to run, we are going to train to the maximum'.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo match, corresponding to LaLiga. The match will take place at the Camp Nou Spotify, at 15:00.