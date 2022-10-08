Huddersfield vs Hull City: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship
Huddersfield celebration // Source: Huddersfield

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:57 PM34 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Huddersfield vs Hull City live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Huddersfield vs Hull City live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:52 PM39 minutes ago

Possible Hull City line-up

For his part, Andy Dawson may line up with the following eleven to face Huddersfield. Baxter, Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Elder, Slater, Tufan, Christie, Pelkas, Sinik and Estupiñan.
6:47 PM44 minutes ago

Huddersfield's possible lineup

Mark may field the following eleven to face Hull City. Nicholls, Mbete, Lees, Helik, Jackson, Ward, Kasumu, Camara, Holmes, Thomas and Rhodes.
6:42 PMan hour ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Huddersfield vs Hull City of 9th October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM,
Bolivia: 9:00 AM.
Brasil: 9:00 AM.
Chile: 8:00 AM.
Colombia: 7:00 AM.
Ecuador: 7:00 AM.
USA (ET): 7:00 AM.
Spain: 1:00 PM,
Mexico: 6:00 AM.
Paraguay: 9:00 AM.
Peru: 9:00 AM.
Uruguay: 9:00 AM.
Venezuela: 8:00 AM.

6:37 PMan hour ago

Where to watch

The match between Huddersfield vs Hull City can be seen on the Huddersfield channel and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
6:32 PMan hour ago

History between them

These teams have met on 48 occasions. Hull has won more matches than its rival, it has a difference of two victories. Andy's side have won on 20 occasions, while Huddersfield have won in 18 matches. In 10 other matches they have drawn against each other.
6:27 PMan hour ago

Hull City standings

As for the visitors, Hull City is in twentieth position with 14 points. They are six points behind their opponent for this match, which is Huddersfield. So far, they have four wins, two draws and six defeats.
6:22 PMan hour ago

Huddersfield standings

Huddersfield is in 23rd place with eight points. They have two wins, two draws and seven defeats. They are one point off the bottom and five points away from the relegation places.
6:17 PMan hour ago

Hull City's last match

The visitors beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 in a comeback by the home side at the MKM Stadium. Wigan started first but were pegged back by Keane's goal in the first quarter of an hour of the game. Pelkas did his part, minutes later, and equalized. On the hour mark, Estupiñán scored the final goal to give Hull City the victory and the three points.
6:12 PMan hour ago

Huddersfield's last match

Huddersfield picked up an important point against Luton at Kenilworth Road. The visitors would twice take the lead, but Adebayo, with a brace, would equalize twice. The goals came quickly. In the 10th minute, the visitors took the lead through Morris' own goal. A few minutes later, Luton striker Adebayp scored the equalizer. Rhodes, on the half hour mark, would put Huddersfield back in front, but again Adebayo would equalize. The first half ended with Clark's goal for Luton to make it 3-2. It was not until the 70th minute that the visitors were able to equalize, with Jackson's goal. In the end, Kasumu was sent off.
6:07 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Huddersfield vs Hull City this Saturday, October 8 at 13.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 13th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo