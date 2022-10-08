Huddersfield vs Hull City: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Huddersfield vs Hull City live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Huddersfield vs Hull City live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Hull City line-up
For his part, Andy Dawson may line up with the following eleven to face Huddersfield. Baxter, Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Elder, Slater, Tufan, Christie, Pelkas, Sinik and Estupiñan.
Huddersfield's possible lineup
Mark may field the following eleven to face Hull City. Nicholls, Mbete, Lees, Helik, Jackson, Ward, Kasumu, Camara, Holmes, Thomas and Rhodes.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Huddersfield vs Hull City of 9th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM,
Argentina: 9:00 AM,
Bolivia: 9:00 AM.
Brasil: 9:00 AM.
Chile: 8:00 AM.
Colombia: 7:00 AM.
Ecuador: 7:00 AM.
USA (ET): 7:00 AM.
Spain: 1:00 PM,
Mexico: 6:00 AM.
Paraguay: 9:00 AM.
Peru: 9:00 AM.
Uruguay: 9:00 AM.
Venezuela: 8:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Huddersfield vs Hull City can be seen on the Huddersfield channel and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met on 48 occasions. Hull has won more matches than its rival, it has a difference of two victories. Andy's side have won on 20 occasions, while Huddersfield have won in 18 matches. In 10 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Hull City standings
As for the visitors, Hull City is in twentieth position with 14 points. They are six points behind their opponent for this match, which is Huddersfield. So far, they have four wins, two draws and six defeats.
Huddersfield standings
Huddersfield is in 23rd place with eight points. They have two wins, two draws and seven defeats. They are one point off the bottom and five points away from the relegation places.
Hull City's last match
The visitors beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 in a comeback by the home side at the MKM Stadium. Wigan started first but were pegged back by Keane's goal in the first quarter of an hour of the game. Pelkas did his part, minutes later, and equalized. On the hour mark, Estupiñán scored the final goal to give Hull City the victory and the three points.
Huddersfield's last match
Huddersfield picked up an important point against Luton at Kenilworth Road. The visitors would twice take the lead, but Adebayo, with a brace, would equalize twice. The goals came quickly. In the 10th minute, the visitors took the lead through Morris' own goal. A few minutes later, Luton striker Adebayp scored the equalizer. Rhodes, on the half hour mark, would put Huddersfield back in front, but again Adebayo would equalize. The first half ended with Clark's goal for Luton to make it 3-2. It was not until the 70th minute that the visitors were able to equalize, with Jackson's goal. In the end, Kasumu was sent off.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Huddersfield vs Hull City this Saturday, October 8 at 13.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 13th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.