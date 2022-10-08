Puebla vs Chivas: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Chivas player
Alexis Vega, forward, is one of the most valuable players in Liga MX, this tournament he has been a key player in the generation of plays to goal, although he did not score many goals, his individual quality makes him very dangerous on the field, he will surely be one of those chosen to play in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so to maintain the competitive rhythm he needs to play in the group stage and advance as much as possible.
Watch out for this Puebla player
Martin Barragan, a 31-year-old center forward, has been the top scorer in this tournament, scoring 8 goals in 17 games played, 14 as a starter. The Mexican is excelling and his goals have been key to the team's quest for the Liguilla, scoring against Chivas is always motivating, so he will be a very dangerous player.
Latest Chivas lineup
Jimenez; Orozco, Olivas, Sepulveda, Sanchez; Alvarado, Flores, Perez; Vega, Zaldivar, Brizuela.
Latest Puebla lineup
Silva; Martinez, De Buen, Reyes, Jaques, Silva; Cortizo, Fernandez, Mancuello, Araraujo; Barragan.
Background
Chivas 1-0 Puebla
Chivas 2-3 Puebla
Puebla 2-2 Chivas
Puebla 0-2 Chivas
Puebla 1-1 Chivas
Arbitration quartet
Central: Luis Enrique Santander. Assistants: Christian Espinoza and Pablo Hernandez. Fourth Official: Oscar Romo.
Chivas to save the semester
Chivas and their irregularities have brought them a lot of criticism in this tournament, the expectation at the beginning of the Apertura 2022 was high, as the schedule faced them with teams with apparently lower quality squads, knowing that Chivas started the tournament badly by not being able to get victories, near the middle of the tournament Chivas had a rebound where they quickly had a chance to fight to qualify directly to the playoffs, but at the end of the tournament the herd conceded three consecutive defeats, Tigres, America and Cruz Azul let them know that they were not going through a good moment and that is how Chivas went from having a place to play at home in the playoffs to having to visit, the red and white ended the tournament in ninth position with 22 points and prior to the match against Puebla there was a commotion because some players attended an alleged concert, now Chivas has the pressure to achieve the victory or, as many sources assure, there will be changes in the team.
Puebla, a tough team to beat
Club Puebla is going through a great stage under the direction of Larcamon, the coach arrived from abroad, out of the coaching staff that manages in Liga MX and demonstrated that it is not necessary to know the league or the adaptation process to make a team play well, the strip already accumulates several league games being the dark horse and it is in this tournament when it is more solid, the team finished in the eighth position with 22 points, Puebla had a total of ten games with a draw, four wins and three defeats, these numbers indicate that it has become a team that knows how to react, only Monterrey, Chivas and America were able to beat it and two of those rivals qualified first in the table, Puebla has everything in its favor to win at home.
The most awaited duel of the playoffs
Puebla will host Chivas in the last duel of the playoffs, the modification to the Liga MX format has brought a lot of controversy, since the 12th place has a chance to be champion, it is worth noting that in recent years it is usually the first four qualifiers who win the title, in this clash we have a Puebla team wanting to repeat the elimination of Chivas in the Apertura 2021 and a red and white team looking for revenge.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs Chivas match, corresponding to the Liga MX Playoffs. The match will take place at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc, at 5:30 pm ET.