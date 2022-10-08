West Ham vs Fulham: Live Stream and Score Updates in Premier League (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Fulham lined-up!
West Ham lined-up!
How to watch West Ham vs Fulham Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Telemundo Deports en Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com app.
What time is West Ham match for Premier League?
Argentina: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 9AM in ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 9AM in ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 8AM in ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 8AM in ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 9AM in CNBC, Telemundo Deports en Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Spain: 1PM in DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 8AM in Paramount+
Paraguay: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Peru: 8AM in ESPN, Star+
Uruguay: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 9AM in ESPN, Star+
Referee
Probable Fulham
❌ Nathaniel Chalobah, Layvin Kurzawa— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 7, 2022
❓ Aleksandar Mitrović, Kenny Tete, Antonee Robinson, Harry Wilson
All the latest #FFC team news: ⤵️
Probable West Ham
Full focus on Fulham ⚒️#WHUFUL pic.twitter.com/0kfQXImYVN— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 8, 2022
Injuries
Premier League
Last matches: Fulham
Last Matches: West Ham
