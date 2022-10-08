West Ham vs Fulham: Live Stream and Score Updates in Premier League (0-0)
Image: West Ham

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:15 AMa minute ago

Fulham lined-up!

Fulham is lined up and will field with:

8:10 AM6 minutes ago

West Ham lined-up!

West Ham is lined up and will field with:

8:05 AM11 minutes ago

Welcome!

We now begin the broadcast of the Premier League match between West Ham and Fulham!
 
8:00 AM16 minutes ago

Tune in here West Ham vs Fulham Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Ham vs Fulham match.
7:55 AM21 minutes ago

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game West Ham vs Fulham live on TV, your options is: CNBC.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Telemundo Deports en Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:50 AM26 minutes ago

What time is West Ham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Fulham of 9th October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 9AM in ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 9AM in ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 8AM in ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 8AM in ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 9AM in CNBC, Telemundo Deports en Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Spain: 1PM in DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 8AM in Paramount+
Paraguay: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Peru: 8AM in ESPN, Star+
Uruguay: 10AM in ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 9AM in ESPN, Star+

7:45 AM31 minutes ago

Referee

Chris Kavanagh will referee the match, with Dan Cook and Dan Rabathan as assistant referees and Michael Salisbury in charge of VAR.
7:40 AM36 minutes ago

Probable Fulham

The probable Fulham team for the match is: Leno, Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Diop, and Ream; João Palhinha, Reed, Reid, Pereira, and Kebano; Carlos Vinícius.
7:35 AM41 minutes ago

Probable West Ham

The probable West Ham team for the match is: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, and Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paquetá, and Pablo Fornals; Scamacca.
7:30 AMan hour ago

Injuries

West Ham will be without Aguerd and Cornet, both injured. On the other side Fulham will be without Mitrovic, Robison, Tete, Solomon and Willian, all injured, as well as Chalobah, suspended for a red card in the last round.
7:25 AMan hour ago

Premier League

West Ham are in 15th place with seven points, tied with Southampton and one point above Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton - the latter the first in the relegation zone - and one point below Aston Villa. Fulham are in ninth position with 11 points, one below Manchester United and Bournemouth, and one above Liverpool, Everton, and Brentford.
7:20 AMan hour ago

Last matches: Fulham

Fulham is coming from two losses and one win in its last games. The first defeat was on September 3, away 2-1 to Tottenham, with goals from Hojbjerg and Kane, while Mitrovic pulled a goal back. After that Fulham won 3-2 away to Nottingham Forest on the 16th, with goals from Awoinyi and o'Brien for the hosts, while Adarabioyo, Palhinha and Reed scored for the visitors. Finally, on Saturday, Fulham were thrashed by Newcastle, 4-1, with goals from Wilson, Almirón (2) and Longstaff, while Docordova-Reid pulled one back.
7:15 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: West Ham

West Ham come into this match on the back of two wins and one loss in recent games. On September 18 came first the defeat, away 1-0 to Everton, who scored with Maupay. After that West Ham received Wolverhampton and won 2-0, with goals from Scamacca and Bowen. Finally, last Thursday (6) the victory was away against Anderlecht, in the Conference League, with Scamacca scoring once again, 1-0.
7:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Premier League match: West Ham vs Fulham Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo