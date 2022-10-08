Braga vs Chaves: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Cláudio Pereira will be the referee of the match, with André Almeida and Angelo Carneiro as assistants, and Fábio Veríssimo in charge of VAR, assisted by Pedro Martins.
Probable Chaves
The likely Chaves team for the match is: Fagundes, Correia, Monte, Ponck and Langa; Mendes, Guimarães and Teixeira; Arriba, Hernández and Juninho.
Probable Braga
Braga's probable team for the match is: Tiago As, Fabiano, Niakate, Tormena and Sequeira; Medeiros, Ricardo Horta, Al-Musrati and André Horta; Oliveira and Banza.
Injuries
Braga will not be able to use Matheus, who is suspended, while Chaves will not be able to use Euller, who is injured.
Primeira Liga
Braga is in third place in the competition with 19 points earned, six behind leaders Benfica and three behind Porto, as well as two above Casa Pia and three behind Sporting. Chaves have nine points in 10th place, tied with Rio Ave, Gil Vicente and Arouca, one above Vizela, two from Famalicão and five below Vitória.
Last Matches: Chaves
Chaves have lost two and drawn one of their last games. On the 10th, away from home, the defeat was by 3-0 to Porto, who scored with Taremi, Evanilson and André Franco. On the 16th the defeat was for Portimonense, 1-0, with a goal from Paulo Estrela, away again. Finally, on Saturday (01), the tie was at home with Estoril, with Héctor Marrero opening the scoring for the hosts and Rodrigo Martins equalizing for the visitors.
Last Matches: Braga
Braga comes into this game with one win and two losses. The victory on the 18th, over Vizela, by 2-0, with goals from Vitor Manuel and Ricardo Horta. After that, on Friday (30), came the first defeat, to Porto, by 4-1, with goals from Evanilson, Eustaquio, Pepê and Galeno, while Pepe, in an own goal, scored an own goal. Finally, in the Europa League, the defeat was at home to Union St Gilloise, 2-1, with Abel Ruiz opening the scoring, but Nilsson equalizing and turning in the end.
