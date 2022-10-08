Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy match for the MLS.
What time is the Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2022?
This is the start time of the game Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy of October 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 6:00 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 5:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 11:00 PM on DAZN.
Mexico: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on Star+.
LA Galaxy Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Javier Hernández, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Houston Dynamo FC Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Steve Clark, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker, Adam Lundqvist, Griffin Dorsey, Darwin Quintero, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Matías Vera, Sebastián Ferreira, Fabrice Picault and Corey Baird.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against the Houston Dynamo. Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last game against San Jose Earthquakes, in 31 games played he has got 17 goals and three assists, this makes him the highest scorer and the fifth highest assist of the team. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another game distributor on the court that is of the utmost importance, he is the team's second-highest assister, he has generated 5 assists in 8 games as a starter and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old forward Dejan Joveljic (#99) is the team's second-highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. They leave at his young age he has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who wants to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team has had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 13 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses, they have 47 points in the general table that puts them in fourth position in the Western Conference. They have had an amazing start to the season, hopefully they can keep up the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Sunday's game is important to ensure a good place in the playoffs. Their last game was on October 1, 2022 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park for their eighth tie of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Houston Dynamo FC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Houston Dynamo FC's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against LA Galaxy. Colombian player Darwin Quintero (#23) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He got an assist in the last match, in 30 games played he has got 8 goals and 4 assists, this makes him the second highest scorer and the second highest assister of the team. Defenseman Adam Lundqvist (#3) is another game dealer on the floor that is very important, he is the team's biggest assister, he has generated 5 assists in 30 games as a starter. Lastly, 23-year-old striker Sebastián Ferreira (#9) who is the team's top scorer with 12 goals in 30 games and is also the third-highest assister with 3 assists in the tournament. Sebastián at his young age has achieved a lot in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
Houston Dynamo FC in the tournament
The Houston Dynamo FC has not had a great tournament even in the MLS, after 10 wins, 6 draws and 17 losses they have 36 points in the general table that puts them in the thirteenth position of the Western Conference. They had a terrible season, Sunday will be their last game of the tournament and they will not advance to the postseason. Their last game was on October 2, 2022 and resulted in a 2-1 win against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park, earning their 10th tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win. They have an advantage in the game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The stadium
The PNC Stadium is located in the city of Houston, United States and was previously known as BBVA Compass Stadium. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 22,039 spectators and it was inaugurated on May 12, 2012. It is the home of the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer and it cost 110 million dollars.