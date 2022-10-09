Everton vs Manchester United: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League
Photo VAVEL

Tune in here Everton vs Manchester United

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Everton vs Manchester United, as well as recent information of the Goodison Park. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Player to watch from Manchester United: Anthony Martial

El delantero francés de 26 años está regresando a un buen nivel en el Manchester United. Después de su regreso de Sevilla el francés cambió de mentalidad y ahora esta jugando mucho más que antes. Ahora, no es el goleador del Manchester United, ya que Marcus Rashford lleva 3 goles, pero Anthony Martial lo persigue con dos goles, y también ha aportado con una asistencia. Además ha anotado un gol en Europa League. ¿Jugará bien mañana frente a los Toffees?

 

Player to watch from Everton: Anthony Gordon

Everton lately haven't been at their prime like many years ago, and now they are still one of the lowest scoring teams in the league with 7 goals scored and 7 conceded. But his goalscorer now is Anthony Gordon, the promise of Everton. The 21-year-old Englishman is having a decent season with Everton, but he is the top scorer with two goals. Will he be able to continue his scoring streak tomorrow against Manchester United?

 

 

Last XI from Manchester United

David De Gea; Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot; Christian Eriksen, Casemiro; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Cristiano Ronaldo 
Last XI from Everton

Jordan Pickford; Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, Seamus Coleman; Alex Iwobi, Idriss Gueye, Amadou Onana; Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Dwight McNeil
When and where to watch Everton vs Manchester United

The match will be broadcast by Paramount+, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Some of the times to watch the match!

Here are some schedules for tomorrow's game!

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Bolivia: 2:00 pm

Brazil: 3:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00

Colombia: 1:00 p.m. 

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

USA (ET): 2:00 pm

Spain 8:00 pm

Mexico 1:00 p.m. 

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru 1:00 p.m. 

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Manchester United come from a victory!

The Red Devils, like Everton, had a very bad start to the season, since in the first two rounds they did not accumulate any points out of a possible six, but then the following four rounds they won all the games. But the most important day of the Premier League for the Red Devils arrived, against Manchester City. Manchester United were destroyed 6-3 against an unstoppable Manchester City, with a Hat Trick from Haaland and a Hat Trick from Foden.

The Red Devils then faced Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, and the Cypriots put up a fight as they scored two goals against Manchester United, but they knew how to put a good touch on the game and scored three goals to win the game.

¡Everton viene de una victoria!

The Toffees are having a regular season, since last season they were fighting for relegation in the last days. Right now they are in eleventh place with two wins, four draws and two losses. The last game was one of their victories, when they faced Southampton on the road.

The Toffees began trailing thanks to a 49th-minute goal from Joe Aribo, but in the 52nd minute Conor Coady equalized and in the 54th minute Dwight McNeil made it 1-2 to seal the match and take his second win of the tournament so far.

Everton had started the season very badly, since in the first three matchdays they had only accumulated one point out of a possible nine, then the days passed and they began to rise until they reached eleventh place.

Promissing duel!

The Goodison Park located in Liverpool; England will be the field that will host the game of the 10th day of the Premier League between Everton and Manchester United. This stadium has space for 39,572 people.

This stadium, apart from many other stadiums in England, is historic, since in the 1966 World Cup in England 5 matches were played, which were: Brazil vs. Bulgaria, where Brazil won 2-0, Hungary vs. Brazil, where Hungary won 3-1, Portugal vs Brazil where Portugal won 3-1, the quarterfinals between Portugal and North Korea where Portugal won 5-3 and one of the semifinals between Soviet Union and West Germany where Germany won 1-2.

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the transmission of the Everton vs Manchester United match corresponding to matchday 10 of the Premier League. The venue of the match will be at the Goodison Park at 1:00 pm.
