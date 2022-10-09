Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups of Arsenal vs Liverpool live corresponding to matchday 9 of the Premier League 2022-2023, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Emirates Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online and live from Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Arsenal vs Liverpool match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star +
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. on GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star +
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 a.m. on USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo
Spain: 5:30 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Sky, Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star +, ESPN
Peru: 10:30 PM on Star +, ESPN
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star +
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star +
Gabriel Jesus, a must see player!
The new Arsenal striker is one of the great references of this club, he arrived from Manchester City. Gabriel Jesús seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Arsenal in attack. This is one of the promises of the English team and his contribution in attack is vital for Arsenal's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the striker participated in 41 games where he had 12 assists and 13 goals. The Brazilian had a great start to the season and, at the moment, he has 5 goals and 3 assists in 9 games played.
How does Arsenal get here?
Arsenal continues its football process in the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League where it remains the sole leader with 21 points. The English are located as part of the top 5 teams in the Premier and will seek to fight for the title of the same and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Gunner team will participate in the Premier, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Gabriel Jesús, Martin Odegaard, Héctor Bellerin and Bernd Leno, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the campus in the football year. Due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, the duel of date 2 of the Europa League against PSV was suspended, however, the team is placed in second place in Group A with 3 units, after a victory against Zurich FC , the team will seek to take advantage of their duel against Bodo/Glimt to take the lead in the group and take a step towards qualifying for the next round.
Mo Salah, a must see player!
The Liverpool striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for the championship, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team to another Premier League title next year. During the past season he played 51 games, where he had 31 goals and 16 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 5 goals and 4 assists in 11 games played.
How does Liverpool arrive?
Liverpool comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in ninth position, 11 points behind the leader Arsenal with 10 units, after 2 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss. Liverpool started the season with a pair of draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, most recently coming from behind to beat Rangers in the UEFA Champions League. Those directed by Jurgen Klupp arrive this season with new additions, with Darvin Nuñez, Fabio Carvalho and Arthur Melo being the most prominent. Without a doubt, Liverpool is one of the candidates to win the Premier League championship, but the most important mission is to win the UEFA Champions League championship, in which the team will face Rangers, Ajax in the Group Stage. and Naples. The Reds have not achieved the results they expected and are struggling to get among the leaders of the Premier League.
Where's the game?
The Emirates Stadium located in the city of London will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path and climb positions within the 2022-2023 Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 60,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2006.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Arsenal vs Liverpool match, corresponding to Date 9 of the Premier League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, at 11:30 am.