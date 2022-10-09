Patronato vs River Plate: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Patronato vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Patronato vs River Plate match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN Premium, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 8:30 PM en NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+
Spain: 1:30 AM (October 10)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Peru: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Key player - River Plate
In River Plate the presence of Juan Fernando Quintero stands out. The 29-year-old Colombian player is one of the players with the best performance this second semester of the year. In total, he has seven goals.
Key player - Patronato
The presence of Marcelo Estigarribia stands out in Patronato. The 27-year-old Argentinean player is one of the players with the best performance this second semester in the team. In total, he has scored six goals since his arrival.
Patronato vs River Plate history
At Patronato's home, River has managed one win and lost the other two encounters.
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!