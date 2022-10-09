Patronato vs River Plate: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
Image: VAVEL

11:56 PM29 minutes ago

How to watch Patronato vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Patronato vs River Plate live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:51 PM34 minutes ago

What time is Patronato vs River Plate match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Patronato vs River Plate of October 9th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN Premium, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 8:30 PM en NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+
Spain: 1:30 AM (October 10)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Peru: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX

11:46 PM39 minutes ago

Key player - River Plate

In River Plate the presence of Juan Fernando Quintero stands out. The 29-year-old Colombian player is one of the players with the best performance this second semester of the year. In total, he has seven goals.

11:41 PM44 minutes ago

Key player - Patronato

The presence of Marcelo Estigarribia stands out in Patronato. The 27-year-old Argentinean player is one of the players with the best performance this second semester in the team. In total, he has scored six goals since his arrival.

11:36 PMan hour ago

Patronato vs River Plate history

These two teams have met six times. The statistics are even, as each team has been victorious on three occasions.

At Patronato's home, River has managed one win and lost the other two encounters.

11:31 PMan hour ago

River Plate

River Plate has been improving in recent matches, both in terms of play and results, and this has given Marcelo Gallardo's team a lot of confidence, as they will try to achieve a miracle in the fight for the league title.
11:26 PMan hour ago

Patronato

Patronato comes to this match confident in its chances of achieving a new blow on the table against River Plate, after the recent confrontation they had in Copa Argentina, where they eliminated Marcelo Gallardo's team.
11:21 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna Stadium

The Patronato vs River Plate match will be played at Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna Stadium, located in the city of La Rioja, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1959, has a capacity for 32,000 spectators.
11:16 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Patronato vs River Plate Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
